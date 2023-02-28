PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday evening for a 70-year-old woman with memory issues last seen in Chandler.

Laurie Jo Anderson stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen on foot between 9 a.m. and noon near Alma School and Elliot roads.

Anderson’s clothing description is not known, but she is known to wear jeans and to take walks in the area with her terrier-type dog.

She typically walks toward Phoenix and enjoys walking along the canal. Authorities said the last time Anderson wandered off she was found near Sky Harbor Airport.

She also has memory issues that require medication.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chandler Police Department at 480-782-4130.

