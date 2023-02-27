Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia, defense says

Feb 27, 2023, 4:28 PM | Updated: 4:49 pm
FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March, is l...

FILE - Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, accused of killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in March, is led into a courtroom for a hearing on Sept. 7, 2021, in Boulder, Colo. Lawyers for Alissa confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was "approaching catatonia" before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Pool, File)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Pool, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DENVER (AP) — Lawyers for a man charged with killing 10 people at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 confirm he has schizophrenia, with one expert finding he was “approaching catatonia” before being moved to the state mental hospital for treatment.

The defense information, contained in a court filing earlier this month, provides the clearest picture to date of 23-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s mental health. District Attorney Michael Dougherty had mentioned last month that Alissa had been showing symptoms of schizophrenia, a mental disorder which causes people to have trouble understanding reality, but would not elaborate.

In their Feb. 16 brief, Alissa’s lawyers said that four psychologists have concluded that Alissa has schizophrenia, with an expert selected by prosecutors concluding that Alissa was “approaching catatonia” while he was still in jail. Catatonia can result in people being unable to move or speak at all, they said. That evaluation was done before Alissa was first found mentally incompetent to stand trial in December 2021 and moved to the state mental hospital for treatment. His prosecution has been on hold since then.

Since Alissa was moved, experts have continued to render him incompetent and unfit to proceed because he is unable to understand legal proceedings and participate in his defense, his lawyers said. The lawyers also said Alissa suffers symptoms that are resistant to being treated with medication.

“Mr. Alissa still suffers profoundly from these symptoms and they limit his ability to interact. He speaks in repetitive non-responsive answers and cannot tolerate contact with others for more than a very brief period of time,” they said.

The defense brief was filed in response to the district attorney’s request to allow another prosecution expert to conduct a different kind of evaluation of Alissa. Dougherty alleges that Alissa has refused to participate in some of his treatment at the hospital, including talking about the March 22, 2021, shooting and participating in group sessions and sometimes also refusing one-on-one meetings. He wants a forensic neuropsychological evaluation to be done on Alissa to know if his refusals are the result of mental illness or a conscious choice to not participate.

Alissa is accused of opening fire outside and inside a King Soopers store in the college town of Boulder, killing customers, workers and a police officer who rushed in to try to stop the attack. Alissa, who lived in the nearby suburb of Arvada, surrendered after another officer shot and wounded him, authorities said.

Alissa is charged with murder and multiple attempted murder counts for also endangering the lives of 26 other people. He has not been asked yet to enter a plea and his lawyers have not commented about the allegations.

Investigators have not revealed a possible motive. They said Alissa passed a background check to legally buy a Ruger AR-556 pistol six days before the shooting.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Pr...
Associated Press

Coronavirus origins still a mystery 3 years into pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — A crucial question has eluded governments and health agencies around the world since the COVID-19 pandemic began: Did the virus originate in animals or leak from a Chinese lab? Now, the U.S. Department of Energy has assessed with “low confidence” in that it began with a lab leak, according to a person […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaks during a news conference at the HH...
Associated Press

White House promises crackdown on migrant child labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Monday that it is creating a new task force to crack down on an explosion of the illegal exploitation of migrant children for labor in the U.S. Hundreds of companies that employed nearly 4,000 children last year were found in violation of federal labor laws, a dramatic increase […]
17 hours ago
Sonia Guajajara, Brazil's first Minister of Indigenous Peoples, center, and Indigenous women attend...
Associated Press

Brazil delegation visits Amazon region where pair died

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A high-level delegation of the Brazilian government traveled on Monday to the remote corner of the Amazon rainforest where British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered last year, to demonstrate just how much Brazil’s new government differs from that of former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., leaves an intelligence briefing on the unknown aerial objects th...
Associated Press

Fetterman ‘on path to recovery,’ will be out for more weeks

WASHINGTON (AP) — A spokesman for Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman says the Democrat is “on a path to recovery” after checking himself into a hospital for clinical depression earlier this month, and he is still expected to be away from the Senate for several weeks. “We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Te...
Associated Press

Lawmakers: Tennessee AG has legal concerns over abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lawmakers say Tennessee’s top legal chief has voiced concerns about the legality of the state’s abortion law, adding an extra layer of urgency among some Republicans to insert exemptions into one of the strictest bans in the country. According to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti advised lawmakers that […]
17 hours ago
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Sponsored Content by Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Supermarket shooting suspect has schizophrenia, defense says