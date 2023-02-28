Close
ARIZONA NEWS

MCSO seeking suspect in fatal Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Mesa

Feb 27, 2023, 5:00 PM
Vehicle involved in hit-and-run. (MCSO Photo)
(MCSO Photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that happened in Mesa on Valentine’s Day.

The incident occurred near Main Street and Crismon Road at about 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, MCSO said in a press release.

The suspect, driving a 2006-08 metallic silver or gray Chevrolet Malibu, left the scene after the crash.

The vehicle should have damage to the front end, including the grille assembly.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-8477 or 602-876-1011 and reference MCSO report IR23-003998.

No other information was available.

MCSO seeking suspect in fatal Valentine’s Day hit-and-run in Mesa