Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawmakers: Tennessee AG has legal concerns over abortion ban

Feb 27, 2023, 2:48 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm
FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Te...

FILE - Abortion-rights demonstrator holds a sign during a rally on May 14, 2022, in Chattanooga, Tenn. Tennessee’s GOP-dominant Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, took a first step toward loosening one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, advancing a narrow exemption bill over threats from anti-abortion advocates that doing so would come with political retribution. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

(AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lawmakers say Tennessee’s top legal chief has voiced concerns about the legality of the state’s abortion law, adding an extra layer of urgency among some Republicans to insert exemptions into one of the strictest bans in the country.

According to House Speaker Cameron Sexton, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti advised lawmakers that proposed changes to the so-called trigger law would better protect it from court challenges. And Sen. Richard Briggs, who joined a recent teleconference with Skrmetti and lawmakers, said the attorney general has “concerns” about the existing law.

Both Republicans noted that Skrmetti cited court action in Idaho, where a judge blocked a similar “trigger” law.

Republican-led Tennessee remains heavily split over whether to tweak the abortion ban, even as public polling shows support for clear exemptions. Lawmakers approved the law in 2019, to take effect only if Roe v. Wade were overturned. The law kicked into effect following the Dobbs decision that struck down the federal constitutional right to an abortion.

Elizabeth Lane, a spokesperson for Skrmetti’s office, declined to comment to The Associated Press.

Tennessee has no explicit exemptions in its abortion ban, but includes an “affirmative defense” for doctors. This means the burden is on the physician to prove that an abortion was medically necessary to save the mother’s life or to spare her from irreversible, severe impairment, instead of requiring the state to prove the opposite.

Tennessee’s abortion ban has yet to face a lawsuit, but it’s possible vulnerability in court is a growing concern among some Republicans.

Blowback about the risks women face under the abortion ban has spawned a variety of Republican-backed proposals in Tennessee, including extended Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and parents, and a proposed sales tax break on diapers and baby formula.

Briggs, a physician, said Skrmetti shared insights with lawmakers in a teleconference Thursday.

“I think it would be fair to say that he has concerns about the trigger bill,” Briggs told the AP. “And he believes that the bill that we have … focuses a lot clearer on what is a criminal abortion and what isn’t a criminal abortion, and makes it easier to focus when someone does something wrong, and on the other hand, also to get protections when people are doing things right.”

Briggs noted that Skrmetti brought focus to the ongoing lawsuit in Idaho. Briggs said his bill also clears up the affirmative defense “gray areas,” which he said are the biggest problem with the trigger law.

Sexton told reporters Thursday that Skrmetti has signed off on the abortion exemption bill to protect the life of the mother.

“I would say we worked with the AG’s office. And so the AG has signed off on the language as well,” Sexton said. “And they believe that this is a stronger bill to defend in court than the trigger law. And if you saw Idaho, there’s concerns with affirmative defense based on the Idaho decision.”

Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice challenged Idaho’s restrictive abortion law, arguing that it conflicted with a federal law requiring doctors at Medicare-funded facilities to provide emergency medical care to pregnant women, even if that treatment includes abortion.

Idaho’s abortion ban also includes an “affirmative defense” section that subjects physicians to prosecution for providing any abortions, even if it was needed to protect the health of a pregnant patient. A federal judge has banned Idaho from enforcing the ban in medical emergencies at Medicare-funded facilities.

Separately, Rep. Tom Leatherwood, vice chairman of the House Health Committee set to consider the bill this week, told the AP that he was among the members who met with Skrmetti. Leatherwood confirmed there was discussion about the law’s “affirmative defense” and the Idaho case, but did not specify what the attorney general said.

Other Republicans — including Gov. Bill Lee and Senate Speaker Randy McNally — have said they see no need to change the law, echoing the influential Tennessee Right to Life group.

Lee continues to argue that the affirmative defense protects mothers.

“I’m satisfied with the law as it stands,” Lee told reporters Thursday. “I know it does those things, protects the unborn and protects women in those situations. We’ll see where the Legislature goes with it.”

Briggs, meanwhile, has said his legislation wouldn’t save the lives of babies who would almost certainly die within hours of birth. He said his bill protects the mother from several complications — including infertility and death — that could follow if doctors deliver the baby to avoid the risk of a felony charge under the current law.

“What you’re going to be doing is you’re risking mothers’ lives and you’re risking mothers’ ability to have children in the future, and you’re also risking her children at home having to grow up without a mother, and I think that’s pretty severe. Quite frankly, I think it’s an anti-family bill,” Briggs said.

Democratic Sen. London Lamar said Skrmetti explained the bill on a recent call with lawmakers. She said Skrmetti also advised a meeting of Democrats that his job is not political, but that he must defend the laws and ensure they don’t violate federal laws.

Lamar said Skrmetti has not talked with her about his concerns over the life and health of the mother in the current law.

Lamar said her opposition to the law hits close to home, after she had a near-death experience because of pregnancy and lost her child.

“It’s going to kill women like me, who may experience complications when it comes to pregnancy,” Lamar said.

___

Rebecca Boone in Boise, Idaho, contributed to this report.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/27/2023

Stocks closed slightly higher, clawing back some of the losses from their worst week since early December. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% Monday, just its second gain in the last seven days. The Dow and the Nasdaq also rose. Treasury yields eased a bit. That helped take some pressure off stocks after yields soared this […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Seagen, Union Pacific rise; Range Resources, Tegna fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Seagen Inc., up $16.79 to $178.16. Pfizer is reportedly considering buying the biotechnology company. Range Resources Corp., down $ 2.45 to $25.81. Pioneer Natural Resources said it is not considering acquisitions, amid reports that it might buy the energy company. Tegna […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Nevada board to vote on $330M in additional Tesla tax breaks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tesla may receive over $300 million in tax abatements over the next two decades for a massive new expansion of its northern Nevada facility, the product of a 2014 deal for when the company first came to the area on the promise of new jobs and major investments in the area. […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery fell 64 cents to $75.68 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 71 cents to $82.45 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 1 cent to $2.37 a gallon. March heating oil rose 2 cents to $2.82 a gallon. April natural gas rose 18 cents […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Dam owner guilty in field turf pollution of Washington river

SEATTLE (AP) — A company that operates a century-old hydroelectric dam near Mount Rainier National Park and its chief operating officer each pleaded guilty to a single criminal count Monday in connection with a spill of synthetic field turf and the tiny rubber particles used to make it into the Puyallup River in 2020. The […]
16 hours ago
(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Sponsored Content by Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Sponsored Articles

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...
Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
Lawmakers: Tennessee AG has legal concerns over abortion ban