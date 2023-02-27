Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society to waive adoption fees for pets at least a year old

Feb 27, 2023, 4:00 PM
(Arizona Humane Society Photo)
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society will temporarily waive adoption fees for pets at least a year old.

Fees will be waived Wednesday through Sunday at the Arizona Humane Society South Mountain Campus and PetSmart in Scottsdale near Miller and Camelback roads.

There are more than 120 pets available for adoptions, with about 100 that are at least a year old.

All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Those interested in adoption can schedule an appointment, walk in or arrange a curbside appointment. Curbside appointments cannot be made for dog adoptions.

Buyers will also take home a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet Food.

The adoption event, sponsored by the Bissell Pet Foundation, works to find animals a home to make space to care for sick, injured or abused pets.

