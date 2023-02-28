Grand Canyon University to open on-campus seminary in the fall

PHOENIX – Grand Canyon University will open a seminary on the Phoenix campus in the fall, officials announced Monday.

GCU’s Theological Seminary has operated mostly online since it was introduced in 2016. Initially, only Master of Divinity program classes will be offered in the 17,000-square-foot space at 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

In-person classes will be available daytime and evening, the school said in a press release.

The addition will include a 4,000-square foot theological library and be extended to local pastors to use.

“While the university is building out programs across its nine colleges to help supply the workforce that will be needed, we also want to provide the next generation of pastors who will be in leadership positions to serve that growing population,” GCU President Brian Mueller said in a press release.

“This state-of-the-art facility for Grand Canyon Theological Seminary will give students an opportunity to experience in-person instruction from our world-class faculty amidst a campus environment that has become renowned for its servant leadership in the Phoenix community.”

Students who enroll in the in-person master’s program for the debut semester will receive over half-off tuition for the duration of their program, which lasts three years. That discount will trim the cost to $300 per credit hour. Qualified students will also be able to receive half-off on-campus housing.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.