Win tickets to the United 500 NASCAR Cup Series Race

Feb 27, 2023, 9:20 AM | Updated: 9:20 am
BY
NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway March 10-12 for the first of two NASCAR weekends in the Valley this year. The line-up includes three-action packed races, fun & entertainment for the whole family:

  • Friday, March 10 – General Tire 150, ARCA Menards Series
  • Saturday, March 11 – United Rentals 200, NASCAR Xfinity Series
  • Sunday, March 12 – United REntals Work United 500, NASCAR Cup Series race

Register below for your chance to win tickets + Infield wristbands, plus one lucky grand prize winner will win Sunday Pace Car Ride.

