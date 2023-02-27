Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Company says missing Chinese banker Bao Fan aiding probe

Feb 26, 2023, 11:33 PM | Updated: 11:38 pm
People walk past a China Renaissance office at an office building in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2023. Missin...

People walk past a China Renaissance office at an office building in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2023. Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is co-operating with an investigation in China, his company China Renaissance said in a stock market filing Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

HONG KONG (AP) — Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is co-operating with an investigation in China, his company China Renaissance said in a stock market filing Sunday.

Since Bao went missing, China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong-listed shares have slumped as much as 29%. They were up 2.3% on Monday.

“The Board has become aware that Mr. Bao is currently cooperating in an investigation being carried out by certain authorities in the People’s Republic of China,” the company filing said. “The board would like to reiterate that the business and operations of the group are continuing normally.”

Bao is one of China’s top dealmakers in the technology industry, having worked on major deals including e-commerce company JD.com’s $2 billion initial public offering and the public listing of short video platform Kuaishou in Hong Kong.

After working at Credit Suisse and Morgan Stanley, Bao founded China Renaissance in 2005. He took it public in 2018, raising $346 million.

Bao’s disappearance follows a crackdown on big technology companies in the past two years. Anti-graft investigations targeting the financial sector have ensnared dozens of Chinese officials and finance executives at institutions such as Everbright Securities, China Construction Bank and major bank ICBC.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

From left, Gordon Lyons MLA, Gavin Robinson MP, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP and Emma Little-Pengelly M...
Associated Press

UK’s Sunak on verge of EU deal, but faces tough sell at home

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. and the European Union were poised Monday to end years of wrangling and seal a deal to resolve their thorny post-Brexit trade dispute over Northern Ireland. Striking an agreement at a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen would be a victory for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak — […]
3 hours ago
FILE - In this Anifa stands in her home in the eastern Congo town of Goma on Friday, March 5, 2021....
Associated Press

‘An absurdity’: Experts slam WHO’s excusal of misconduct

GOMA, Congo (AP) — Two experts appointed by the World Health Organization to investigate allegations that some of its staffers sexually abused women during an Ebola outbreak in Congo have dismissed the U.N. agency’s own efforts to excuse its handling of such misconduct as “an absurdity.” Some of the victimized women say — nearly four […]
3 hours ago
Police officers escort Andrew Tate handcuffed to his brother Tristan Tate, to the Court of Appeal i...
Associated Press

Andrew Tate to appeal third arrest extension in Romania

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Andrew Tate, the divisive social media influencer and former professional kickboxer who is detained in Romania on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, arrived Monday at an appeals court in the capital Bucharest to challenge a decision last week to extend for a third time his detention by 30 days. […]
3 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to the media as he visits the International Agriculture Fai...
Associated Press

France to unveil new economic, military strategy in Africa

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will unveil on Monday his country’s changing economic and military strategy in Africa in the coming years, as France’s influence substantially declines on the continent. Macron is expected to call for a more balanced partnership with African nations, in a speech at the Elysee presidential palace before he […]
3 hours ago
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, an...
Associated Press

North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, as outside assessments suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. South Korean experts estimate that North Korea is short around 1 million tons of grain, nearly 20 percent of […]
3 hours ago
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, an...
Sponsored Content by

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, as outside assessments suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. South Korean experts estimate that North Korea is short around 1 million tons of grain, nearly 20 percent of […]

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Company says missing Chinese banker Bao Fan aiding probe