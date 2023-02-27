Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Asian shares track Wall Street decline on hot economic data

Feb 26, 2023, 10:32 PM | Updated: 10:37 pm
Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquart...

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell.

Reports on inflation, the jobs market and retail spending have come in hotter than expected, leading analysts to raise forecasts for how high the Federal Reserve will have to take interest rates to slow the U.S. economy and cool inflation.

Higher rates pressure business activity and investment prices. So far, they do not seem to be slowing growth as much as anticipated. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday to cap its third straight loss.

“It is becoming increasingly apparent that inflation, and associated inflation expectations and wage pressures, will not decline in a predictable linear manner,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary. “Early trading on Monday suggests that risk aversion has been brought forward to Asian markets.”

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index edged 0.2% lower to 27,403.42 and the Kospi in Seoul gave up 1.1% to 2,395.74.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng lost 0.8% to 18, 860.91 while the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.1% at 3,263.38. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 shed 1.3% to 7,210.30.

Bangkok was 0.3% lower while the Sensex in Mumbai dropped 0.7%.

On Friday, the S&P 500 closed at 3,970.04. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1% to 32,816.92, while the Nasdaq composite lost 1.7% to 11,394.94.

Higher rates can drive down inflation, but they raise the risk of a recession.

The measure of inflation preferred by the Fed, reported Friday, said prices were 4.7% higher in January than a year earlier, after ignoring costs for food and energy because they can swing more quickly than others. That was an acceleration from December’s inflation rate and was higher than economists’ expectations for 4.3%.

It echoed other reports earlier in the month that showed inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels was higher than expected in January.

Other data Friday showed that consumer spending, the biggest piece of the economy, returned to growth in January, rising 1.8% from December. A separate reading on sentiment among consumers came in slightly stronger than earlier thought, while sales of new homes improved a bit more than expected.

Such strength paired with the remarkably resilient job market raises the likelihood the economy might avoid a recession in the near term.

Tech and high-growth stocks once again took the brunt of the pressure. Investments seen as the most expensive, riskiest or making their investors wait the longest for big growth are among the most vulnerable to higher rates.

Traders are increasing bets on the Fed raising its benchmark rate to at least 5.25% and keeping it that high through the end of the year. It’s currently in a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, and it was at virtually zero a year ago.

Expectations for a firmer Fed have caused yields in the Treasury market to shoot higher this month, and they climbed further Friday.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was steady at 3.94%, up from 3.89% late Thursday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans. The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, rose to 4.79% from 4.71% and is near its highest level since 2007.

In other trading Monday, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 15 cents to $76.17 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 93 cents to $76.32 per barrel. Brent crude oil, the pricing basis for international trading, shed 25 cents to $82.57 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 136.33 Japanese yen from 136.45 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0546 from $1.0549.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A currency trader passes by the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Shares fell Monday in Asia after Wall Street benchmarks closed out their worst week since early December. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices fell.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

AP

FILE - Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida speaks during a Renault Nissan Mitsubishi press confere...
Associated Press

Japan’s Nissan accelerates shift to electric vehicles

TOKYO (AP) — Nissan is speeding up its shift toward electric vehicles, especially in Europe where emissions regulations are most stringent, the company said Monday. Nissan Motor Co. said in a statement that it will make practically all its offerings in Europe electric or series-hybrids by fiscal 2026, at 98%. That’s up from the previous […]
24 hours ago
People walk past a China Renaissance office at an office building in Beijing, Feb. 17, 2023. Missin...
Associated Press

Company says missing Chinese banker Bao Fan aiding probe

HONG KONG (AP) — Missing Chinese investment banker Bao Fan is co-operating with an investigation in China, his company China Renaissance said in a stock market filing Sunday. Since Bao went missing, China Renaissance Holdings Ltd.’s Hong Kong-listed shares have slumped as much as 29%. They were up 2.3% on Monday. “The Board has become […]
24 hours ago
A potential buyer looks over a 2023 Cooper S sedan on the floor of a Mini dealership Friday, Feb. 1...
Associated Press

Survey: Business economists push back US recession forecasts

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates. Fifty-eight percent of 48 economists who responded to a survey by the National Association […]
24 hours ago
FILE - Tourists enjoy unusual tranquility at the historic site Ruins of St. Paul's in Macao on Dec....
Associated Press

Macao eases COVID mask mandate as virus situation stabilizes

HONG KONG (AP) — Macao, the world’s biggest gambling hub, has eased its requirements for people to wear masks after mandating them for most of the COVID-19 pandemic. Starting Monday, people no longer have to wear masks when outdoors, the statement by authorities in the Chinese territory said. They’ll still be required in places like […]
24 hours ago
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, rescuers work at the site of a collapsed open...
Associated Press

5 die in SW China mine as hope fades for 47 trapped in north

BEIJING (AP) — At least five workers were killed in a roof collapse at a mine in southwestern China, as hope appeared to be fading for 47 miners trapped under tons of rubble after a mining disaster last week in northern China. Deadly mine disasters occur regularly in China, although authorities have reduced their toll […]
24 hours ago
In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks durin...
Associated Press

North Korea holds rare meeting on farming amid food shortage

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un opened a major political conference dedicated to agriculture, state media reported Monday, amid outside assessments that suggest the country is facing a serious shortfall of food. South Korean experts estimate that North Korea is short around 1 million tons of grain, 20 percent of […]
24 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Asian shares track Wall Street decline on hot economic data