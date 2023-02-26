Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

Feb 26, 2023, 9:42 AM | Updated: 9:45 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say.

The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, snatching their Apple AirPods Max headphones and then speeding off. The noise-canceling devices currently retail for $549 a piece.

The sonic swipers have struck all over Manhattan, including one incident in Central Park, with victims ranging in age from 18 to 41, police said. The bulk of the thefts happened in mid-to-late afternoon. Five headphones were stolen on Feb. 8 and eight were taken on Feb. 18.

The thieves remain at large, and no arrests have been made.

Police this week released a photo of suspects riding mopeds and a video showing one of them getting off a moped carrying two AirPod Max headphones and walking into Washington Square Park.

Unlike AirPods and AirPods Pro, which are small and fit inside the ear, AirPods Max headphones rest over the ears and have an adjustable headband connecting the right and left sides.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE -- A van blocks a main entrance to Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, Conn., May 22, 202...
Associated Press

Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut for three months in 2020, its owners, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, had to reckon with decades of relying heavily on gambling as the tribe’s main source of revenue. “The fact that the casino revenues went from millions to zero overnight […]
10 hours ago
A health worker weighs a child at the Fontaine Hospital Center where the baby got multiple vaccinat...
Associated Press

In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — When machine gun fire erupts outside the barbed-wire fences surrounding Fontaine Hospital Center, the noise washes over a cafeteria full of tired, scrub-clad medical staff. And no one bats an eye. Gunfire is part of daily life here in Cité Soleil – the most densely populated part of the Haitian capital […]
10 hours ago
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during latter's...
Associated Press

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor. Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those […]
10 hours ago
FILE - A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England s...
Associated Press

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be at risk of losing that coverage over the next year. Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program, which has grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But as states begin checking […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Iran’s currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plunging to 600,000 to the dollar for the first time as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal continued to roil the economy. Iranians have formed long lines in front of exchange […]
10 hours ago
Rescuers recover a body at a beach near Cutro, southern Italy, after a migrant boat broke apart in ...
Associated Press

Migrant boat breaks apart off Italy; many dead, 58 survivors

ROME (AP) — The Italian coast guard and firefighters have recovered more than 30 bodies after a wooden migrant boat broke apart in rough seas Sunday near the southern coast of Italy’s mainland, authorities reported. State TV quoted the local prefect’s office as saying that by late morning 33 bodies had been recovered and 58 […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads