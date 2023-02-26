Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers

Feb 26, 2023, 6:29 AM | Updated: 10:09 am
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during latter's...

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, welcomes German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, during latter's ceremonial reception at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that his government wants to make it easier for information technology experts from India to obtain work visas in Germany as the country struggles with a shortage of skilled labor.

Scholz said improving the legal framework so Germany becomes more attractive for software developers and those with IT development skills is a priority for his government this year.

“We want to make the issuing of visas easier,” he told reporters during a visit to India’s high-tech hub of Bengaluru.

“Aside from the legal modernization we want to modernize the entire bureaucratic process as well,” Scholz said.

Asked about workers who don’t speak the language when they come to Germany, he said it should not be seen as a hurdle if people arrive in the country speaking English first and then acquire German later on.

Scholz was speaking on the second day of his trip to India, after meeting Saturday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the fallout from the war in Ukraine.

The German leader last year invited Modi to attend a summit of the Group of Seven leading industrial nations he hosted in Bavaria, and said he favors India joining this year’s meeting in Japan, too.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,left, and his wife Akshata Murty, attend a minute's silence to...
Associated Press

UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet, the two sides said Sunday, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute. In a joint statement the U.K. and the EU said European Commission President von der […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

NYC thieves stealing Apple headphones off victims’ heads

NEW YORK (AP) — Listen up! At least 21 people in New York City have had their fancy Apple headphones stolen right off their heads by a roving team of moped-riding bandits, police say. The thefts started on Jan. 28 and have typically involved four people on two mopeds riding up to victims from behind, […]
11 hours ago
FILE -- A van blocks a main entrance to Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Mashantucket, Conn., May 22, 202...
Associated Press

Casinos and consulting? Pandemic spurs tribes to diversify

MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (AP) — When the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut for three months in 2020, its owners, the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation, had to reckon with decades of relying heavily on gambling as the tribe’s main source of revenue. “The fact that the casino revenues went from millions to zero overnight […]
11 hours ago
A health worker weighs a child at the Fontaine Hospital Center where the baby got multiple vaccinat...
Associated Press

In heart of Haiti’s gang war, one hospital stands its ground

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — When machine gun fire erupts outside the barbed-wire fences surrounding Fontaine Hospital Center, the noise washes over a cafeteria full of tired, scrub-clad medical staff. And no one bats an eye. Gunfire is part of daily life here in Cité Soleil – the most densely populated part of the Haitian capital […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A physical therapist works with a patient at a field hospital operated by Care New England s...
Associated Press

Millions who rely on Medicaid may be booted from program

WASHINGTON (AP) — If you get health care coverage through Medicaid, you might be at risk of losing that coverage over the next year. Roughly 84 million people are covered by the government-sponsored program, which has grown by 20 million people since January 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. But as states begin checking […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Iran’s currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plunging to 600,000 to the dollar for the first time as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal continued to roil the economy. Iranians have formed long lines in front of exchange […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Germany wants to ease visa application for Indian IT workers