PHOENIX — The Cave Creek Museum will be breaking ground on its new Veterans Memory Garden on Tuesday as a way to honor those who served, as well as unknown fallen soldiers.

The goal of the sneak peak to the garden is to create a moving, respectful and memorable gathering place for veterans and visitors alike, according to a press release.

The idea was started with the thought of building a plaque or monument, but after realizing the importance of veterans, they knew something bigger needed to be done.

This led to staffers choosing the entire front of the Cave Creek Museum for the display, rather than just a small section.

“It’s truly about honoring the veterans,” co-chair for the garden committee Steve Greenberg said in the release.

“The Veterans Memory Garden will be a living, breathing garden in a beautiful desert setting including work by local master artists. It will be an uplifting place to visit, reflect, gather and share our appreciation and common history.”

In the exhibit, guests can find meandering paths, many veteran names who have served and important events and accomplishments, a desert garden, seven distinct sections that reflect each branch of the service, including Space Force and showcase clusters of masonry walls and hand placed pavers, according to the release.

The center of the garden will be the largest and feature an American flag, displayed along with the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier (the exhibits inspiration in Arlington, Va.).

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.