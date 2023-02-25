Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona

Feb 25, 2023, 4:08 PM | Updated: 4:22 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX (AP) — Two people were killed and 11 others injured after a pickup truck crashed into a group of bicyclists Saturday morning in Arizona.

The Goodyear Police Department said the pickup struck a “large group of adult bicyclists” just before 8 a.m. in suburban Phoenix.

A woman died at the site of the crash, police said, while a second bicyclist died at a hospital. Eleven others were taken to hospitals in the area with “various” injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck, who has not been identified, stayed at the scene of the crash.

Police have not released further information about what caused the crash.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A model wears a creation as part of the Benetton women's Fall-Winter 2023-24 collection presented i...
Associated Press

Diverse designers headline Milan Fashion Week Day 5

MILAN (AP) — Designers with diverse backgrounds figured prominently in shows on the fourth day of Milan Fashion Week, during a season when diversity in Italian fashion has become an every more pressing topic. Maximilian Davis, 27, showed his second season as creative director at the Florentine-based Ferragamo. Likewise for Filipino-American designer Rhuigi Villasenor at […]
17 hours ago
FLE - Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert charac...
Associated Press

Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black ‘hate group’ remark

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations Saturday while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott Adams as racist, hateful and discriminatory while saying […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

New Jersey park decoration fell from damaged rope, hurt 4

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — A damaged rope led to the plunge of a decorative helicopter into a swimming pool at a New Jersey water park last weekend, injuring four people, state investigators said. Just outside New York City, the DreamWorks Water Park at the American Dream complex in East Rutherford reopened Saturday after being […]
17 hours ago
U.S. first lady Jill Biden, center, visits Hello Tractor, an organization connecting tractor owners...
Associated Press

Jill Biden talks safe sex, condoms with Kenya’s young adults

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — It was a Saturday of learning for U.S. first lady Jill Biden in Kenya. She praised young adults for learning about safe sex and dating practices, attended a meeting of women who created their own banking system and chatted with local entrepreneurs who have been helped by a program that connects […]
17 hours ago
Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, left, speaks with Malta's Prime Minister Robert Abela, cente...
Associated Press

Irish leader: Brexit talks over N Ireland close to a deal

LONDON (AP) — Ireland’s prime minister said Saturday that the U.K. and the European Union are “inching” closer to agreeing on a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit dispute in Northern Ireland. Leo Varadkar told reporters that he believed an agreement may be possible within days. His comments came amid intense speculation that a breakthrough […]
17 hours ago
A man waves Russian flags as he attends a demonstration supporting a so called 'Manifesto for Peace...
Associated Press

Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Saturday to condemn Germany’s supply of arms to Ukraine and call for peace talks to end the war. The organizers were criticized before the protest for downplaying Ukraine’s right to defend its territory from Russian aggression and failing to distance themselves from political extremists on […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
2 killed, 11 hurt after pickup strikes bicyclists in Arizona