ARIZONA NEWS

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix

Feb 25, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday afternoon near Central Avenue and Bell Road.

Officers were not hurt in the incident and there were no outstanding suspects, Phoenix police said.

Road closures around the incident are in effect during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

