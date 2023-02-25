ARIZONA NEWS
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in north Phoenix
Feb 25, 2023, 3:33 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday afternoon near Central Avenue and Bell Road.
Officers were not hurt in the incident and there were no outstanding suspects, Phoenix police said.
Road closures around the incident are in effect during the investigation.
No additional information was immediately available.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.