ARIZONA NEWS

2 people killed, 11 others injured in serious accident involving bicyclists in Goodyear

Feb 25, 2023, 9:09 AM | Updated: 12:04 pm
(Facebook Photo/Goodyear Police Department)
BY

PHOENIX — Police in Goodyear are investigating a fatal accident involving a pickup truck and a group of bicyclists that killed two people and injured 11 others, authorities said Saturday.

The accident occurred just before 8 a.m. on the Cotton Lane Bridge, the Goodyear Police Department said in a press release.

A woman bicyclist died at the scene while another bicyclist, whose gender has not been disclosed, died at the hospital, authorities said.

Police said all the bicyclists involved in the accident are adults and that the driver of the pickup stayed on the scene.

Cotton Lane is expected to remain closed in both directions from the circle at Estrella Parkway to MC 85 for several hours as an investigation into the incident continues.

Police are asking motorists to use alternate routes during the closure.

No additional information was immediately available.

