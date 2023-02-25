PHOENIX — A man suspected of causing $4,500 in damages to a vehicle while it was parked at a Costco in Chandler was arrested this week, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Jan. 14 in the area of Price and Frye roads after a verbal altercation in the parking lot, the Chandler Police Department said in a press release.

Kyle Garcia is suspected of one count of criminal damage, a class 5 felony due to the amount of damage.

The victim parked her car and was confronted by another woman who accused her of stealing her spot. She apologized and entered the store before returning to the lot to find her GMC SUV damaged, authorities said.

Another customer allegedly advised the victim that a male subject took an object believed to be a rock and used it to vandalize the vehicle.

Identifying the suspect was a challenge as he exited the store without making a purchase, authorities said.

Police received tips from the community after asking for help from the public and assistance from Silent Witness.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.