Serving the community: KTAR News airs 1000th episode of Silent Witness

PHOENIX– This week, KTAR News 92.3 FM aired the 1000th episode of Silent Witness, hosted by longtime news anchor Jayme West.

“It’s another way we can serve the community,” West said on Arizona’s Morning News.

For the last 20 years, she has been speaking to victims, their families and to law enforcement members who have turned to the anonymous program to help solve crimes.

“When you call in to Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, [police] have no idea who you are, what number you’re calling from,” West said.

Silent Witness is a nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the Phoenix Police Department.

The program offers a reward of up to $1,000 (up to $2,000 for homicide) if the anonymous tip provided by the public leads to an arrest or indictment of a case, according to the Silent Witness website.

West looked back at the two decades of cases she profiled and shared what has stayed with her in the process.

“I have interacted with a lot of victims’ families, I’ve heard their stories, and it has had an effect of me,” she said.

The impact of their stories has fueled her dedication to try and help resolve these cases.

“It has been a pleasure for the Phoenix Police Department to be a big part of Silent Witnesses success over the past few decades,” Donna Rossi, director of communications for Phoenix Police, said in a statement.

“The program supports victims of crimes, highlights forgotten cold cases, helps loved ones find justice in homicide cases and assists in critical incidents in real time.”

Added Rossi:

“Jayme West has been a huge advocate for Silent Witness and continues to bring cases forward to the community with the sole purpose of helping to bring justice and closure to victims of crimes.”

According to Phoenix Police, Silent Witness keeps the identity of tipsters completely anonymous and provides cash rewards for tips that help solve a case or lead to an arrest.

Since 1979, Silent Witness has paid out close to $3 million in rewards.

In the past two decades West has produced these episodes, she has spoken to countless victims’ families.

“I’d hear these victims that were amazing people that I wish I would have known when they were alive,” she reflected. “It’ important to tell their stories and to get these cases solved.”

In addition to calling 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish language, tipsters can also anonymously contact police through the Silent Witness app.

The two-minute Silent Witness episode airs on 92.3 FM daily. KTAR News also airs the “5-0 Info” show on Sundays, produced by Phoenix Police.

