Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds

Feb 24, 2023, 2:40 PM | Updated: 6:05 pm
FILE - This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. On Thursda...

FILE - This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. On Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, the North Carolina business magnate was indicted again on federal criminal charges, this time on accusations that he conspired to skim large amounts of money from his insurance companies, then lied about it to regulators to hide the scheme with two co-conspirators. (Robert Brown Public Relations/Greg Lindberg via AP, File)

(Robert Brown Public Relations/Greg Lindberg via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina business magnate has been indicted again on federal criminal charges, this time on accusations that he conspired to skim large amounts of money from his insurance companies, then lied about it to regulators to hide the scheme with two co-conspirators.

A 13-count grand jury indictment in Charlotte was filed Thursday against Greg E. Lindberg of Durham, whom federal prosecutors allege has defrauded thousands of policyholders, news outlets reported.

“The indictment reveals a carefully orchestrated scheme that relied on a web of complex financial investments and transactions designed to evade regulators, disguise the financial health of Lindberg’s insurance companies, and conceal the alleged purpose of the scheme: Lindberg’s personal gain,” western North Carolina U.S. Attorney Dena King said after the indictment was made public Friday.

The counts include wire fraud, conspiracy, money-laundering conspiracy, making false insurance business statements to regulators and making false entries about insurance business finances.

Lindberg, 53, already is facing in the fall a retrial on federal charges accusing him of attempting to bribe North Carolina’s insurance commissioner to secure preferential regulatory treatment for his insurance business. Before the 2019 indictment on these charges, Lindberg had given millions of dollars to North Carolina candidate and party committees and independent expenditure groups.

An appeals court last June overturned those 2020 corruption-related convictions, and soon after he was released from an Alabama prison where he had been serving a seven-year sentence. With the latest indictment, an arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Lindberg.

A Lindberg spokesperson called the latest charges “piling on” by the government because it has a weak case against Lindberg at retrial. An appeals court panel ruled the trial judge erred by giving jurors in Lindberg’s trial misleading instructions before they began deliberations.

According to prosecutors and the latest indictment, Lindberg and others agreed from no later than 2016 through at least 2019 to defraud insurance companies, other third parties and policyholders. In 2017-18 Lindberg and his co-conspirators used loans and related transactions to skim “hundreds of millions of dollars” from his insurance companies to buy and operate other Lindberg firms, the indictment alleges.

Lindberg deceived the state Insurance Department and other regulators and improperly used insurance company funds for his personal benefit, the government alleges. Lindberg allegedly personally benefited by using company funds to finance “his lavish lifestyle” through real estate purchases and forgiving over $125 million in loans from his affiliated companies to himself, according to a U.S. Justice Department release.

Lindberg spokesperson Susan Estrich said the “the latest charges stem from the government’s spending over five years going through over 7 million documents on literally thousands of complicated financial transactions involving over 900 companies and handpicking alleged technical violations which have not caused any loss to policyholders in North Carolina or any other state for that matter.”

Estrich also provided a statement from Lindberg, who said: “I invested over $500 million in my insurance companies. I never took a penny of dividends. The allegation that I somehow defrauded them while investing $500 million in them and taking no dividends is entirely absurd.”

Last August, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a civil complaint against Lindberg, an associate and their investment advisory firm of defrauding clients out of over $75 million through complex schemes involving undisclosed transactions.

And in December, that associate – identified as Christopher Herwig – pleaded guilty in Charlotte federal courts to conspiracy to defraud the United States related to a scheme to move money between insurance companies and other businesses Lindberg owned.

Herwig is identified as one of the two co-conspirators in this week’s indictment of Lindberg. The other alleged co-conspirator — identified as Devin Solow — had been formally accused by federal prosecutors of conspiracy in a bill of information unsealed last month. But Solow’s attorney and King’s office also wrote that the government and Solow had entered a deferred prosecution agreement whereby the bill would be dismissed in five years if Solow complies with the agreement, which includes promising to cooperate with prosecutors.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel...
Associated Press

Fed’s rate hikes likely to cause a recession, research says

NEW YORK (AP) — Can the Federal Reserve keep raising interest rates and defeat the nation’s worst bout of inflation in 40 years without causing a recession? Not according to a new research paper that concludes that such an “immaculate disinflation” has never happened before. The paper was produced by a group of leading economists, […]
18 hours ago
FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Th...
Associated Press

Feds seek to limit telehealth prescriptions for some drugs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration moved Friday to require patients see a doctor in person before getting attention deficit disorder medication or addictive painkillers, toughening access to the drugs against the backdrop of a deepening opioid crisis. The proposal could overhaul the way millions of Americans get some prescriptions after three years of relying […]
18 hours ago
George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...
Associated Press

Migrant gives testimony on shooting involving Arizona rancher

A Mexican man testified about the moment when a fellow migrant was shot and killed on an Arizona ranch as they illegally crossed the border.
18 hours ago
A resident displays a mannequin on their porch in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the Feb. 3 ...
Associated Press

After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy. Under Biden’s order, teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management […]
18 hours ago
In this photo provided by Robin Silver, a feral bull is seen along the Gila River in the Gila Wilde...
Associated Press

New Mexico governor pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has stepped into the fight over how federal land managers are eradicating wild cows in the Gila Wilderness. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Friday saying she was disappointed by what she described as the U.S. Forest Service’s lack of meaningful, long-term engagement with stakeholders on […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/24/2023

Stocks sank on Wall Street and closed out their worst week since early December. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday to cap its third straight loss. Treasury yields rose sharply. Stocks have dropped through February as reports on inflation, the job market and spending by shoppers have come in hotter than expected. That’s forced Wall […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds