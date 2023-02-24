Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Bill signed for West Virginia renewable energy battery plant

Feb 24, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Ha...

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, right, hands a pen used to sign House Bill 2882 to Weirton Mayor Harold "Bubba" Miller, while Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo watches. HB 2882 provides $105 million toward Form Energy's plans to construct a battery manufacturing facility, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, in Weirton, W.Va. (Craig Howell/The Weirton Daily Times via AP)

(Craig Howell/The Weirton Daily Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s governor on Friday signed a bill that gives $105 million in state funding for a renewable energy battery plant in a former steel town.

Gov. Jim Justice signed the bill at the site of Form Energy’s planned manufacturing facility in the Northern Panhandle community of Weirton. The 55-acre plant will produce iron-air batteries and is anticipated to create at least 750 jobs in a $760 million investment.

“It will transform this community in every positive way you can imagine,” Justice said.

The state’s total commitment for the project is $290 million, including $75 million already invested in purchasing the property and to start infrastructure work.

Weirton Steel, which operated a nearly 800-acre property along the Ohio River in the town of about 19,000 residents, employed about 13,000 workers around the start of World War II. The company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2003.

“We are honored to pick up the legacy of this historic location and carry forward the tradition on manufacturing on this phenomenal site,” Form Energy CEO Mateo Jaramillo said. “The model of the town of Weirton is success and unity, and that’s how we see this project going forward. We’re committed to the long haul.”

It’s the first full-scale plant for Massachusetts-based Form Energy, whose pilot manufacturing facility is about an hour away from Weirton in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Jaramillo has said Form Energy focuses on energy storage technology and manufacturing. It has developed a battery whose active components are iron, water and air and is capable of storing electricity for 100 hours. Jaramillo led automaker Tesla ‘s powertrain business development program until 2016.

Over the next decade, the company’s goal for the battery is to unlock demand for multiday energy storage for the U.S. power grid.

Form Energy is expected to begin construction this year, with the manufacturing of battery systems set to start in 2024. The company has several prominent investors, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, and it has stated opposition to fossil fuels.

It’s another representation of the ongoing shift in coal-rich West Virginia as state leaders seek businesses that use cleaner forms of energy while preserving the state’s roots. In the past year, the state has seen several major announcements for alternative energy projects, including green battery plants and a Warren Buffett-backed industrial park powered by renewable energy.

West Virginia has lost thousands of coal mining jobs over the past decade as companies and utilities explore using other energy sources such as natural gas, solar and wind.

“Today we need more diversification,” Justice said. “It’s our job to embrace. It’s our job to move forward.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

George Alan Kelly enters court for his preliminary hearing in Nogales Justice Court in Nogales, Ari...
Associated Press

Migrant gives testimony on shooting involving Arizona rancher

A Mexican man testified about the moment when a fellow migrant was shot and killed on an Arizona ranch as they illegally crossed the border.
17 hours ago
Volunteer Larry Culler helps load water into a car in East Palestine, Ohio, as cleanup from the Feb...
Associated Press

After Ohio train wreck, Biden orders door-to-door checks

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday directed federal agencies to go door-to-door in East Palestine, Ohio, to check on families affected by the toxic train derailment that has morphed into a heated political controversy. Under Biden’s order, teams from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management […]
17 hours ago
In this photo provided by Robin Silver, a feral bull is seen along the Gila River in the Gila Wilde...
Associated Press

New Mexico governor pans Forest Service amid wild cow fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s governor has stepped into the fight over how federal land managers are eradicating wild cows in the Gila Wilderness. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued a statement Friday saying she was disappointed by what she described as the U.S. Forest Service’s lack of meaningful, long-term engagement with stakeholders on […]
17 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Robert Brown Public Relations shows Greg Lindberg. On Thursda...
Associated Press

N. Carolina magnate accused of scheme to skim company funds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina business magnate has been indicted again on federal criminal charges, this time on accusations that he conspired to skim large amounts of money from his insurance companies, then lied about it to regulators to hide the scheme with two co-conspirators. A 13-count grand jury indictment in Charlotte was […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/24/2023

Stocks sank on Wall Street and closed out their worst week since early December. The S&P 500 fell 1.1% Friday to cap its third straight loss. Treasury yields rose sharply. Stocks have dropped through February as reports on inflation, the job market and spending by shoppers have come in hotter than expected. That’s forced Wall […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

West Virginia officials investigate reports of powder in air

Reports of a powder in the air and on some vehicles in parts of the mid-Atlantic U.S. have prompted an investigation by state environment officials in at least one state. The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is working with state and local agencies to collect and analyze samples of the dust-like substance, which was […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Bill signed for West Virginia renewable energy battery plant