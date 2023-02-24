Close
Carvana, Boeing fall; Beyond Meat, Farfetch rise

Feb 24, 2023, 2:19 PM | Updated: 2:34 pm
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Block Inc., up $3.21 to $77.36.

The mobile payments services provider beat analysts’ fourth-quarter revenue forecasts.

Beyond Meat Inc., up $1.74 to $18.88.

The plant-based meat maker’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Carvana Co., down $2.07 to $8.01.

The online used car retailer reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss.

Boeing Co., down $9.98 to $198.15.

The airplane maker has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of concerns about a part.

Adobe Inc., down $26.48 to $320.54.

The U.S. is reportedly preparing an antitrust lawsuit over the software company’s proposed purchase of Figma.

Autodesk Inc., down $28.63 to $192.53.

The design software company gave investors a disappointing profit forecast.

Farfetch Ltd., up 56 cents to $5.51.

The online luxury fashion company beat analysts’ fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Nektar Therapeutics Inc., down $1.47 to $1.49.

The biopharmaceutical company gave a disappointing update on its potential lupus treatment.

