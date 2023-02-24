Tesla catches fire, causes road closure, after crashing in Scottsdale

PHOENIX — A Tesla reportedly caught fire twice after crashing in Scottsdale on Friday, leading to an extended street closure.

Firefighters were treating the wreckage as a hazmat situation.

Scottsdale Road was closed in both directions between Greenway Parkway and the Greenway-Hayden Loop, near the Kierland Commons shopping center.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

According to Arizona’s Family, the electric car caught fire twice, first after hitting a building east of Scottsdale and Cactus roads around 8 a.m.

The news station said the car caught fire again about two hours later when it was being towed.

No other details were immediately available.

