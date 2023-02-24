Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling

Feb 24, 2023, 7:32 AM | Updated: 9:08 am
FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parlia...

FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday into the government’s handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people.

“The interests of the people of Groningen have been structurally ignored in natural gas extraction in Groningen, with disastrous consequences for the people of Groningen,” the commission said in a statement.

The conclusions in the nearly 2,000-page report are the latest damaging blow to the credibility of Dutch governments that have been led for more than a decade by Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

He declined Friday to react to the report’s findings, but acknowledged that the conclusions were “hard and painful” and underscore why people in Groningen “are angry and sad and that people feel unsafe and abandoned.”

Two years ago, Rutte’s last ruling coalition resigned over a parliamentary inquiry’s report into a scandal over efforts to stamp out child welfare payment fraud that wrongly labeled thousands of parents as fraudsters.

Hans Vijlbrief, the government’s minister in charge of mines, said Friday was a day for the people of Groningen and not for political consequences.

“I, myself, feel shame about what has happened here and that means we have to do something about it,” he told reporters.

Gas was extracted in Groningen for decades by a consortium including energy giants Shell and ExxonMobil before the Dutch government, spurred into action by the quakes that were shaking homes in the region, took a decision in 2018 to gradually stop pumping gas out of the ground.

The Dutch state earned 363 billion euros from Groningen gas, the report said. Extraction from the Groningen field — one of the world’s largest at 2,800 billion cubic meters — has now all but stopped, with only enough pumped to keep gas installations in the region operational. The field is not expected to re-open even amid the energy worries prompted by Russia’s yearlong war in Ukraine.

Thousands of households are still waiting for their homes to be strengthened after years of shaking damaged buildings. Thousands more are awaiting compensation.

An organization that represents many of them, Groninger Bodem Beweging, said the inquiry report could be summed up with the words: “Too little, too late,” and called for action from the government.

The commission said the government and energy companies used what they called “security of supply” as a “smoke screen.”

It made a string of recommendations, including that the government make the processing of claims for damage easier, ensure enough money is available for compensation and strengthen the role of the country’s mining regulator.

Marjan van Loon, president director of Shell Netherlands, said the report was right to focus on the plight of people in Groningen.

“Groningen residents bore a large part of the burden of gas production and saw only a small part of the benefits,” she said in a written statement.

“As a company, we have important lessons to learn here. Looking to the future, we believe that things can and must be improved. We are therefore engaged in discussions with the government to find a way to make this happen,” she added.

ExxonMobil did not immediately react.

NAM, the Dutch gas drilling company that includes Shell and ExxonMobil, acknowledged in a written statement that it had “played an important role in this crisis.”

The company’s director, Johan Atema, said “it is clear that we must pay more attention to the society in which we work. It is up to us to show that we, as a company, from learned from this.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, support beams stabilize an historic farm after a series of small tremors caused by decades of gas extraction, in Hunzinge, in Groningen province, northern Netherlands. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file) FILE - Support beams stabilize an historic farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

AP

Associated Press

Illinois investigating drugmaker Akorn’s abrupt closure

CHICAGO (AP) — State labor officials are investigating an Illinois-based pharmaceutical company’s decision to abruptly close all of its operations, including its out-of-state locations in New Jersey, New York and Switzerland, and to lay off hundreds of workers with almost no warning. Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Lebanese clients wait outside a private bank for the opening after two weeks of closer, in B...
Associated Press

Lebanese banks to suspend open-ended strike at PM’s request

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s struggling banks on Friday decided to suspend their strike, which started earlier this month, for one week after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati asked them to do so. The Association of Banks in Lebanon did not give further details about the suspension. The strike began Feb. 7 in protest of a […]
10 hours ago
FILE - A virtually empty Red Square closed for security reasons prior to Russian President Vladimir...
Associated Press

US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions […]
10 hours ago
In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia local authority meet health exp...
Associated Press

Experts say bird flu threat small despite Cambodian fatality

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus but has not displayed any major symptoms, health authorities said Friday. The death came amid heightened concerns over a wave of bird flu that has spread through much […]
10 hours ago
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. A Europea...
Associated Press

European committee: Regulators should deny Merck’s Lagevrio

A European medical committee recommends rejection of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment, Lagevrio, casting fresh doubt on a pill that also stirs concern among U.S. regulators. A European Medicines Agency committee says marketing authorization for the antiviral pill for use in the European Union should be refused. A statement from the agency says a committee that has […]
10 hours ago
In this handout photo provided by the EU PIO, Hannah Neumann, center, who leads a delegation of the...
Associated Press

EU: Freeing ex-senator can help Manila keep trade incentives

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ chances of retaining special trading incentives, including slashed tariffs for a wide array of products, would be boosted if it decides to free a long-detained opposition leader and rejoin the International Criminal Court, a group of European parliamentarians said Friday. The European Union trade incentives under the so-called Generalized […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling