Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

European committee: Regulators should deny Merck’s Lagevrio

Feb 24, 2023, 6:56 AM | Updated: 8:48 am
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. A Europea...

FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. A European medical committee says regulators should reject Merck's COVID-19 treatment Lagevrio for European Union use, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. The drugmaker says a European Medicines Agency committee has recommended marketing authorization refusal for the antiviral pill. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A European medical committee recommends rejection of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment, Lagevrio, casting fresh doubt on a pill that also stirs concern among U.S. regulators.

A European Medicines Agency committee says marketing authorization for the antiviral pill for use in the European Union should be refused.

A statement from the agency says a committee that has been reviewing Merck’s application for more than a year concluded that the drug’s clinical benefit could not be demonstrated.

Merck said Friday that it plans to appeal the recommendation, which came from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use.

The drugmaker noted that more than two dozen countries have already approved or authorized the pill, including the United States. More than 4 million people have been treated with Lagevrio.

The United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorize the drug in November 2021.

Merck said in a statement that it remains confident that the anti-viral pill “has an important role to play in the COVID 19 treatment landscape.”

Lagevrio and Pfizer’s pill treatment, Paxlovid, hit the U.S. market more than a year ago. They offer an easier way than IV medicines to treat patients with early COVID-19 symptoms who are at risk of serious illness.

Merck’s drug inserts tiny errors into the coronavirus’ genetic code to slow its reproduction. U.S. regulators have said it should be used cautiously.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the treatment in late 2021 with restrictions. It cannot be used on patients under age 18. It also isn’t recommended for pregnant women because of the potential for birth defects.

The agency also has said Merck’s drug should be considered for patients “for whom alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate.”

The European Medicines Agency said Merck submitted results from a study involving more than 1,400 unvaccinated adult patients. It also provided data from other studies and real-world use.

The agency said in a statement that it wasn’t possible to conclude that Lagevrio reduces the risk of hospitalization or death or shortens recovery time or illness in adults at risk of severe complications.

The FDA has said the drug is effective against the virus, but its advisory panel only narrowly endorsed the treatment. The FDA authorized it in December 2021.

Lagevrio brought in about $5.7 billion in sales last year for Merck & Co. Inc., which is based in Rahway, New Jersey. Merck makes the treatment with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

For 2023, Merck forecasts about $1 billion in Lagevrio sales.

___

Follow Tom Murphy on Twitter: @thpmurphy

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Illinois investigating drugmaker Akorn’s abrupt closure

CHICAGO (AP) — State labor officials are investigating an Illinois-based pharmaceutical company’s decision to abruptly close all of its operations, including its out-of-state locations in New Jersey, New York and Switzerland, and to lay off hundreds of workers with almost no warning. Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parlia...
Associated Press

Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday into the government’s handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. “The interests of the people of Groningen have been structurally ignored in natural […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Lebanese clients wait outside a private bank for the opening after two weeks of closer, in B...
Associated Press

Lebanese banks to suspend open-ended strike at PM’s request

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s struggling banks on Friday decided to suspend their strike, which started earlier this month, for one week after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati asked them to do so. The Association of Banks in Lebanon did not give further details about the suspension. The strike began Feb. 7 in protest of a […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A virtually empty Red Square closed for security reasons prior to Russian President Vladimir...
Associated Press

US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions […]
9 hours ago
In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia local authority meet health exp...
Associated Press

Experts say bird flu threat small despite Cambodian fatality

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus but has not displayed any major symptoms, health authorities said Friday. The death came amid heightened concerns over a wave of bird flu that has spread through much […]
9 hours ago
In this handout photo provided by the EU PIO, Hannah Neumann, center, who leads a delegation of the...
Associated Press

EU: Freeing ex-senator can help Manila keep trade incentives

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines’ chances of retaining special trading incentives, including slashed tariffs for a wide array of products, would be boosted if it decides to free a long-detained opposition leader and rejoin the International Criminal Court, a group of European parliamentarians said Friday. The European Union trade incentives under the so-called Generalized […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
European committee: Regulators should deny Merck’s Lagevrio