Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Germany’s BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive

Feb 24, 2023, 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:09 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — Chemicals maker BASF said Friday that it plans to cut around 2,600 jobs in a cost-cutting drive spurred in part by the impact of high energy prices. The announcement came after charges related to the exit from Russia of the company’s gas and oil subsidiary pushed it to a loss in 2022.

BASF, which is based in Ludwigshafen, Germany, said the cost-cutting program would be implemented this year and next to generate annual savings of more than 500 million euros ($530 million) in the company’s service, operating and research and development divisions and corporate headquarters.

“Globally, the measures are expected to have a net effect on around 2,600 positions; this figure includes the creation of new positions, in particular in hubs,” BASF said in a statement.

It said that some plants at its sprawling Ludwigshafen site would close, affecting around 700 production jobs. But CEO Martin Brudermüller said the company was “very confident that we will be able to offer most of the affected employees employment in other plants.”

Those measures are expected to be implemented by the end of 2026, with the aim of reducing fixed costs by more than 200 million euros per year.

BASF reported a net loss for 2022 of 627 million euros, following a profit of 5.5 billion euros the previous year. The result was pushed down by charges of 6.3 billion euros related largely to the exit from Russia of its Wintershall Dea gas and oil subsidiary and on the unit’s gas transportation business.

Those included a including a complete write-down on the company’s participation in Nord Stream AG. Wintershall Dea had a 15.5% stake in the operator of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline that runs under the Baltic Sea, which is majority-owned by Russia’s Gazprom and hasn’t transported gas to Germany since August. The pipeline was damaged in explosions in September that investigators have described as sabotage.

In announcing the cost-saving drive, Brudermüller complained that “Europe’s competitiveness is increasingly suffering from over-regulation, slow and bureaucratic permitting processes, and in particular, high costs for most production input factors.”

“All this has already hampered market growth in Europe in comparison with other regions,” he said. “High energy prices are now putting an additional burden on profitability and competitiveness in Europe.”

BASF says it has more than 111,000 employees worldwide.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on M...
Associated Press

Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash

LONDON (AP) — Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers. Along with the new editions, the company said 17 of Dahl’s books would be published in […]
7 hours ago
People attend a vigil at the Trafalgar Square organised by the Ukrainian and US Embassy, ahead of t...
Associated Press

Wrecked Russian tank, skull and silence mark war anniversary

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A wrecked Russian tank put on display in Berlin, a bloody cake with a skull on top of it left in a Belgrade street and Ukraine’s yellow-and-blue flag held aloft in the sizzling Bangkok sun were among the memorials, stunts and ceremonies held across the world Friday to mark the anniversary […]
7 hours ago
FILE - The cooling towers at Eskom's coal-powered Lethabo power station are seen near Sasolburg, So...
Associated Press

South Africa: Fallout over power utility CEO’s graft claims

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s troubled state-owned power utility Eskom appointed an interim chief executive Friday after a fallout with its outgoing head over a media interview he gave. Andre de Ruyter alleged ongoing corruption at the company linked to the ruling party, and said there was a lack of will from government to stop […]
7 hours ago
On the anniversary of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine, Judges Priya Pillai, Zak Yacoob, and Ste...
Associated Press

‘People’s court’ endorses Putin indictment for aggression

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A “people’s court” without legal powers has confirmed an indictment against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the crime of aggression in Ukraine and called for his arrest. The symbolic decision Friday came on the anniversary of Russia’s illegal invasion of its neighbor that triggered Europe’s biggest and deadliest conflict since […]
7 hours ago
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finan...
Associated Press

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will raise development spending and plans new taxes for the wealthy in a smaller budget plan this year, as the new government seeks to balance between spurring economic growth and reining in the budget deficit. Three months after his election victory, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled a 386.1 billion […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Illinois governor plan targets kids’ mental health crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A mental health crisis among children in Illinois will be fought by streamlining and easing access to necessary treatment and coordinating between six separate state agencies, Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to announce Friday. A report examining the capacity and condition of Illinois’ response to behavioral health in young people has been […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Germany’s BASF to shed 2,600 jobs in cost-cutting drive