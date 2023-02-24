Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash

Feb 24, 2023, 5:58 AM | Updated: 9:08 am
FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on M...

FILE - Books by Roald Dahl are displayed at the Barney's store on East 60th Street in New York on Monday, Nov. 21, 2011. Critics are accusing the publisher of Roald Dahl’s classic children’s books of censorship after it removed colorful language from stories such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Matilda” to make them more acceptable to modern readers. (AP Photo/Andrew Burton, File)

(AP Photo/Andrew Burton, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Publisher Penguin Random House announced Friday it will publish “classic” unexpurgated versions of Roald Dahl’s children’s novels after it received criticism for cuts and rewrites that were intended to make the books suitable for modern readers.

Along with the new editions, the company said 17 of Dahl’s books would be published in their original form later this year as “The Roald Dahl Classic Collection” so “readers will be free to choose which version of Dahl’s stories they prefer.”

The move comes after criticism of scores of changes made to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and other much-loved classics for recent editions published under the company’s Puffin children’s label, in which passages relating to weight, mental health, gender and race were altered.

Augustus Gloop, Charlie’s gluttonous antagonist in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” — originally published in 1964 — became “enormous” rather than “enormously fat.” In “Witches,” an “old hag” became an “old crow,” and a supernatural female posing as an ordinary woman may be a “top scientist or running a business” instead of a “cashier in a supermarket or typing letters for a businessman.”

In “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” the word “black” was removed from a description of the “murderous, brutal-looking” tractors.

The Roald Dahl Story Company, which controls the rights to the books, said it had worked with Puffin to review and revise the texts because it wanted to ensure that “Dahl’s wonderful stories and characters continue to be enjoyed by all children today.”

While tweaking old books for modern sensibilities is not a new phenomenon in publishing, the scale of the edits drew strong criticism from free-speech groups such as writers’ organization PEN America, and from authors including Salman Rushdie.

Rushdie, who lived under threat of death from Iran’s Islamic regime for years because of the alleged blasphemy of his novel “The Satanic Verses,” called the revisions “absurd censorship.”

Rushdie, who was attacked and seriously injured last year at an event in New York state, tweeted news of Penguin’s change of heart on Friday with the words “Penguin Books back down after Roald Dahl backlash!”

PEN America chief executive Suzanne Nossel wrote on Twitter: “I applaud Penguin for hearing out critics, taking the time to rethink this, and coming to the right place.”

Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, appeared to offer her view at a literary reception on Thursday. She urged writers to “remain true to your calling, unimpeded by those who may wish to curb the freedom of your expression or impose limits on your imagination.”

Dahl’s books, with their mischievous children, strange beasts and often beastly adults, have sold more than 300 million copies and continue to be read by children around the world. Their multiple stage and screen adaptations include “Matilda the Musical” and two “Willy Wonka” films based on “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with a third in the works.

But Dahl, who died in 1990, is also a controversial figure because of antisemitic comments made throughout his life. His family apologized in 2020.

In 2021, Dahl’s estate sold the rights to the books to Netflix, which plans to produce a new generation of films based on the stories.

Francesca Dow, managing director of Penguin Random House Children’s, said the publisher had “listened to the debate over the past week which has reaffirmed the extraordinary power of Roald Dahl’s books and the very real questions around how stories from another era can be kept relevant for each new generation.”

“Roald Dahl’s fantastic books are often the first stories young children will read independently, and taking care for the imaginations and fast-developing minds of young readers is both a privilege and a responsibility,” she said.

“We also recognize the importance of keeping Dahl’s classic texts in print,” Dow said. “By making both Puffin and Penguin versions available, we are offering readers the choice to decide how they experience Roald Dahl’s magical, marvelous stories.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Illinois investigating drugmaker Akorn’s abrupt closure

CHICAGO (AP) — State labor officials are investigating an Illinois-based pharmaceutical company’s decision to abruptly close all of its operations, including its out-of-state locations in New Jersey, New York and Switzerland, and to lay off hundreds of workers with almost no warning. Akorn Operating Co., which is based in the northeastern Illinois city of Gurnee, […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A crack in the wall of a farm in Hunzinge, northern Netherlands, on Jan. 19, 2018. A parlia...
Associated Press

Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday into the government’s handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. “The interests of the people of Groningen have been structurally ignored in natural […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Lebanese clients wait outside a private bank for the opening after two weeks of closer, in B...
Associated Press

Lebanese banks to suspend open-ended strike at PM’s request

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s struggling banks on Friday decided to suspend their strike, which started earlier this month, for one week after caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati asked them to do so. The Association of Banks in Lebanon did not give further details about the suspension. The strike began Feb. 7 in protest of a […]
9 hours ago
FILE - A virtually empty Red Square closed for security reasons prior to Russian President Vladimir...
Associated Press

US announces sweeping new Russia sanctions 1 year into war

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. announced a new round of sanctions on Russian firms, banks, manufacturers and people Friday, aiming them at entities that helped Russia evade sanctions earlier in the year-old war against Ukraine. Russia’s metals and mining sector is among those targeted in one of the U.S. Treasury Department’s “most significant sanctions actions […]
9 hours ago
In this photo released by the Cambodia Ministry of Health, Cambodia local authority meet health exp...
Associated Press

Experts say bird flu threat small despite Cambodian fatality

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — The father of an 11-year-old girl in Cambodia who died this week after contracting bird flu has tested positive for the virus but has not displayed any major symptoms, health authorities said Friday. The death came amid heightened concerns over a wave of bird flu that has spread through much […]
9 hours ago
FILE- This May 1, 2018, file photo shows Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. A Europea...
Associated Press

European committee: Regulators should deny Merck’s Lagevrio

A European medical committee recommends rejection of Merck’s COVID-19 treatment, Lagevrio, casting fresh doubt on a pill that also stirs concern among U.S. regulators. A European Medicines Agency committee says marketing authorization for the antiviral pill for use in the European Union should be refused. A statement from the agency says a committee that has […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Penguin to publish ‘classic’ Roald Dahl books after backlash