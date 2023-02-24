Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget

Feb 24, 2023, 4:40 AM | Updated: 4:44 am
In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finan...

In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his 2023 budget speech at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP)

(Malaysia's Department of Information via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia will raise development spending and plans new taxes for the wealthy in a smaller budget plan this year, as the new government seeks to balance between spurring economic growth and reining in the budget deficit.

Three months after his election victory, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim unveiled a 386.1 billion ringgit ($87 billion) national budget in Parliament on Friday that focuses on helping people grappling with the rising cost of living amid an economic slowdown.

Fuel and other subsidies, along with cash aid for the poor, farmers and industries are being retained, and new incentives will aim to tackle youth unemployment and bolster foreign investment. Anwar said the income tax system will also be rejigged to lower taxes for some 2.4 million middle-income earners but raise taxes for those in the high-income group.

Anwar, who is also finance minister, said the government plans to introduce a luxury goods tax this year and is considering a capital gains tax. The budget also proposed 97 billion ringgit ($21.9 billion) in development spending, up from 71.6 billion ($16.1 billion) last year.

But Anwar said the country faced key challenges including a high national debt, global economic slowdown and slow recovery in foreign investment.

He said Malaysia’s economy is forecast to expand at 4.5%, down sharply from 8.7% last year. He said the country needs to improve its public finances, as national debt and liabilities had surged to over 1.5 trillion ringgit ($338 billion), or 80% of gross domestic product.

While spending by previous governments rose to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, Anwar said billions of dollars were also lost due to corruption and leakage. He said projects awarded by the previous government without public tenders have been canceled and that new tenders will be called to ensure transparency. His government is aiming to narrow the budget deficit to 5% of GDP this year, from 5.6% last year.

“A major shift is needed … a shift to fight corruption that has denied our people opportunities to enjoy a more meaningful life, to good governance in our spending and to socio-economic empowerment,” he said. “We may have different political views, but don’t let our differences prevent us from making real changes.”

Anwar’s alliance formed a unity government with other smaller parties after November’s election led to a hung Parliament. He faces another test with elections due in six states in the next few months that would determine the strength of his government against a strong Islamic-dominated opposition.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, poses with a briefcase containing his 2023 budget speech as he leaves the Finance Ministry building for the Parliament in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo) Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, poses with a briefcase containing his 2023 budget speech as he leaves the Finance Ministry building for the Parliament in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo) Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim, center, poses with a briefcase containing his 2023 budget speech as he leaves the Finance Ministry building for the Parliament in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo) In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his 2023 budget speech at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP) In this photo released by Malaysia's Department of Information, Malaysia's Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his 2023 budget speech at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Malaysia's Department of Information via AP)

AP

Associated Press

Illinois governor plan targets kids’ mental health crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A mental health crisis among children in Illinois will be fought by streamlining and easing access to necessary treatment and coordinating between six separate state agencies, Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to announce Friday. A report examining the capacity and condition of Illinois’ response to behavioral health in young people has been […]
5 hours ago
Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start ...
Associated Press

Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The anniversary on Friday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country’s 43 million people. Here’s a selection of what some of them said: ___ “I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope.” — Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

German court rejects farmer’s climate suit vs Volkswagen

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday rejected a farmer’s bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030. In the case at the state court in the western town of Detmold, farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer said that drier soil and heavier rains because of climate change are […]
5 hours ago
Associated Press

German economy shrank by 0.4% in Q4, worse than 1st reported

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy shrank by 0.4% in last year’s fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, a sharp downward revision from its initial report that gross domestic product declined by 0.2%. The quarter-on-quarter contraction in the October-December period was the first since the first quarter of 2021. Consumer spending, which propped […]
5 hours ago
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters i...
Associated Press

Global stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in early European trading after closing mostly lower in Asia ahead of the release of consumer price data in the U.S. Benchmarks advanced in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower. Friday will bring the core […]
5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, listens to Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Jerem...
Associated Press

Ukraine tensions flare at G-20 finance meetings in India

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Tensions over Russia’s war on Ukraine flared Friday at meetings of financial chiefs of the Group of 20 leading economies, where geopolitics affected the atmosphere if not the agenda of the gathering in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned the “illegal and unjustified war against […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Malaysia helps poor, raises taxes for rich in 2023 budget