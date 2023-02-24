Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

German court rejects farmer’s climate suit vs Volkswagen

Feb 24, 2023, 2:41 AM | Updated: 2:42 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BERLIN (AP) — A German court on Friday rejected a farmer’s bid to force automaker Volkswagen to end the sale of vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.

In the case at the state court in the western town of Detmold, farmer Ulf Allhoff-Cramer said that drier soil and heavier rains because of climate change are harming his fields, cattle and commercial forests.

He argued that Volkswagen is partly to blame for that, as the mass production of vehicles running on gasoline contributes significantly to greenhouse gas emissions in the atmosphere.

The court ruled that the suit was unfounded. It said that it couldn’t establish that the alleged damage to the plaintiff’s property, health and rights could be remedied by the measures he demanded alone.

Environmental group Greenpeace, which supports the case, has accused VW of relying on the arguments of climate change skeptics to avoid bringing forward its deadline for ending the sale of combustion engine vehicles from 2040.

The automaker has objected to the farmer’s claim that it could be directly linked to any climate-related damages he has suffered. VW also pointed to its major effort to shift production to electric vehicles in the coming years.

The head of Greenpeace Germany, Martin Kaiser, said that it would appeal the ruling. He said that the verdict was “disappointing.”

Greenpeace already plans to appeal in another case in which a court in Braunschweig earlier this month dismissed another civil lawsuit demanding that VW stop selling vehicles with combustion engines by 2030.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Illinois governor plan targets kids’ mental health crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A mental health crisis among children in Illinois will be fought by streamlining and easing access to necessary treatment and coordinating between six separate state agencies, Gov. J.B. Pritzker plans to announce Friday. A report examining the capacity and condition of Illinois’ response to behavioral health in young people has been […]
4 hours ago
Olha Kosianchuk, 64, cries during a memorial service to mark the one-year anniversary of the start ...
Associated Press

Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The anniversary on Friday of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country’s 43 million people. Here’s a selection of what some of them said: ___ “I can sum up the last year in three words: Fear, love, hope.” — Oleksandr Hranyk, a school director in […]
4 hours ago
Associated Press

German economy shrank by 0.4% in Q4, worse than 1st reported

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy shrank by 0.4% in last year’s fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, a sharp downward revision from its initial report that gross domestic product declined by 0.2%. The quarter-on-quarter contraction in the October-December period was the first since the first quarter of 2021. Consumer spending, which propped […]
4 hours ago
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters i...
Associated Press

Word stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in early European trading after closing mostly lower in Asia ahead of the release of consumer price data in the U.S. Benchmarks advanced in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower. Friday will bring the core […]
4 hours ago
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media on the opening day of the Parliament's b...
Associated Press

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. “You represent the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world […]
1 day ago
Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on north...
Associated Press

Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

ALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday. Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued at the mine […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
German court rejects farmer’s climate suit vs Volkswagen