Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Word stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

Feb 24, 2023, 12:16 AM | Updated: 2:09 am
A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters i...

A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares rose in early European trading after closing mostly lower in Asia ahead of the release of consumer price data in the U.S.

Benchmarks advanced in Paris, London, Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower.

Friday will bring the core U.S. personal consumption expenditure, or PCE price index, which measures changes in prices of consumer goods and services, excluding food and energy. Forecasts are for moderate increases as steep inflation abates in response to easing supply chain issues and higher interest rates.

Germany’s DAX edged 0.1% higher to 15,488.24 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.2% to 7,331.57. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 7,928.14. The future for the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2% while that for the S&P 500 was down 0.3%.

Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January. But the nominee to head its central bank, economist Kazuo Ueda, told lawmakers he favors keeping Japan’s benchmark interest rate near zero to ensure stable growth.

Ueda is expected to succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when he steps down in April after two 5-year terms marked by unprecedented easing. The change of leadership has prompted speculation about a possible change in the ultra-lax monetary stance, though Ueda sought to dispel such expectations.

Wages in Japan have failed to keep pace with price increases, and worries over a potential global recession have left the BOJ wary of altering course.

“Time is needed before the effects of monetary policy kick in,” Ueda told Parliament, noting the price rises are peaking.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index added 1.3% to 27,453.48 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.3% to to 7,307.00.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.7% to 20,010.04 while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6% to 3,267.16. South Korea’s Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,423.61.

India’s Sensex fell 0.4% and shares also fell in Taiwan and Bangkok.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days, while the Dow industrials advanced 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite surged 0.7%.

Tech and high-growth stocks have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher to try to curb inflation.

High rates hurt prices for investments, particularly those seen as the riskiest, the most expensive or those whose big growth is in the future. They also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy.

A lengthening list of reports have shown the U.S. economy is in stronger shape than expected, raising hopes a recession can be avoided. But that’s also forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest indication the job market remains resilient. A separate report said economic growth was likely a touch weaker in the last three months of 2022 than earlier estimated. But the U.S. economy still grew at a 2.7% annual rate.

Wall Street’s heightened expectations for rates and the Fed have been most evident in the bond market, where Treasury yields have shot higher this month. They eased a bit on Thursday, taking some of the pressure off stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, dipped to 3.86% early Friday from 3.93% late Wednesday. Earlier this week, it topped 3.95%, approaching its highest level since November.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 73 cents to $76.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up 75 cents to $82.70 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 135.15 Japanese yen from 134.70 yen. The euro fell to $1.0589 from $1.0596.

——

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

German economy shrank by 0.4% in Q4, worse than 1st reported

BERLIN (AP) — The German economy shrank by 0.4% in last year’s fourth quarter, the national statistics office said Friday, a sharp downward revision from its initial report that gross domestic product declined by 0.2%. The quarter-on-quarter contraction in the October-December period was the first since the first quarter of 2021. Consumer spending, which propped […]
2 hours ago
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media on the opening day of the Parliament's b...
Associated Press

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. “You represent the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world […]
1 day ago
Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on north...
Associated Press

Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

ALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday. Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued at the mine […]
1 day ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, holds the flag of a military unit as an officer kiss...
Associated Press

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives.” As morning broke on a day of commemorations and reflection, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a tone of […]
1 day ago
Kazuo Ueda, a nominee for the governor of the Bank of Japan, speaks at the lower house of parliamen...
Associated Press

BOJ chief-to-be answers to lawmakers as Japan prices soar

TOKYO (AP) — Consumer prices in Japan jumped in January by the most in more than 41 years, the government reported Friday, adding to pressure on the central bank to adjust its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy. The key price indicator, which excludes volatile fresh foods, rose 4.2% last month, though some analysts expected it to […]
1 day ago
Follow @ktar923...
Associated Press

Police: ‘Random’ shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead

A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl, Florida police and witnesses said.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Word stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak