Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’

Feb 23, 2023, 11:40 PM | Updated: 11:43 pm
FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media on the opening day of the Parliament's b...

FILE - Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses media on the opening day of the Parliament's budget session, in New Delhi, India, Jan. 31, 2023. Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world's most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)

(AP Photo/Manish Swarup, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BENGALURU, India (AP) — Policymakers of the Group of 20 leading economies should focus on helping the world’s most vulnerable people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday as top-level financial talks kicked off in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru.

“You represent the leadership of global finance and economy at a time when the world is facing serious economic difficulties,” Modi said in a video address to the finance ministers, central bank governors and other leaders attending the meetings, which wrap up Saturday.

“It is up to you, the custodians of the leading economies and market systems … to bring back stability, confidence and growth to the global economy,” he said.

As countries deal with slew of challenges in the aftermath of the pandemic, including unsustainable debt, conflict, inflation and eroding trust in international financial institutions, Modi said, “I urge you to focus on the most vulnerable people in the world.”

The meetings in Bengaluru are due to touch on a wide range of issues including digital currencies and payments, reform of institutions like the World Bank, climate change and financial inclusion.

Multiple meetings between various leaders were also scheduled, including talks between U.S. and British officials and meetings of India’s finance minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, with her counterparts from France and Brazil.

As is usually the case, broader issues such as the war in Ukraine are overshadowing the talks.

On Thursday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reaffirmed she would push for stronger sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine and better enforcement of restrictions meant to hinder Moscow’s war effort.

The G-20 meetings offer a chance for leaders to consider how to coordinate their policies: many central banks including the U.S. Federal Reserve have been raising interest rates sharply to try to rein in decades-high inflation brought on by various factors including the war and rebounding demand for travel, goods and services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

With increases in income lagging far behind, rising costs for food, housing, fuel and fertilizer impose huge burdens, especially on the poor and in developing nations, where debt burdens have surged both at the national and household levels.

As the G-20 host this year, India is taking the opportunity to showcase its ascent as an economic power.

Modi suggested the gathering could “draw hope from the vibrant Indian economy,” which is forecast to grow at a more than 6% annual pace this year, making it one of the fastest growing in the world. He also pointed to the country’s digital payments technology as a model to be emulated.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A currency trader gestures at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters i...
Associated Press

Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower. Japan reported its core consumer price […]
24 minutes ago
Police officers talk to a truck driver stopped at a checkpoint along a road in Qingtongxia on north...
Associated Press

Workers dig by layers in search for 47 missing at China mine

ALXA LEAGUE, China (AP) — Work crews trying to find 47 people missing after a collapse at an open-pit mine in northern China have had to change their excavation methods to avoid causing more landslides, state media reported Friday. Six people have been confirmed dead and six injured people have been rescued at the mine […]
1 day ago
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the ...
Associated Press

Ukraine leader pledges push for victory on war anniversary

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president pledged to push for victory in 2023 as he and other Ukrainians on Friday marked the somber first anniversary of the Russian invasion that he called “the longest day of our lives.” In a defiant video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the terror unleashed a year ago by the […]
1 day ago
Kazuo Ueda, a nominee for the governor of the Bank of Japan, speaks at the lower house of parliamen...
Associated Press

BOJ chief-to-be answers to lawmakers as Japan prices soar

TOKYO (AP) — Consumer prices in Japan jumped in January by the most in more than 41 years, the government reported Friday, adding to pressure on the central bank to adjust its longstanding ultra-lax monetary policy. The key price indicator, which excludes volatile fresh foods, rose 4.2% last month, though some analysts expected it to […]
1 day ago
Follow @ktar923...
Associated Press

Police: ‘Random’ shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead

A man riding in a car with his cousin shot and killed another passenger then returned to the same neighborhood near Orlando hours later and shot four more people, killing a journalist covering the original shooting and a 9-year-old girl, Florida police and witnesses said.
1 day ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday...
Associated Press

Trump investigation: Could grand juror’s words tank charges?

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers in Georgia are criticizing the Fulton County investigation into potential illegal election meddling after the foreperson of the special grand jury helping the probe went public.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Modi urges G20 finance leaders to focus on ‘most vulnerable’