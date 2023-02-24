3 men critically injured in multi-vehicle accident in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three men were critically injured Thursday night in a multi-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of 51st Avenue and Acoma Drive in Phoenix.

Firefighters arrived at the accident around 8 p.m. and treated the victims with advanced life-support measures.

Two of the victims were extricated from vehicles.

The victims were then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The intersection was turned over to the Phoenix Police Department so it could conduct an investigation into the cause of the collision.

No other information was made immediately available.

