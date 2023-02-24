Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Lengthy I-17 closure in north Phoenix among weekend freeway restrictions

Feb 24, 2023, 4:15 AM
(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...
(Flickr Photo/ADOT)
(Flickr Photo/ADOT)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — A five-mile closure on northbound Interstate 17 in north Phoenix is among several restrictions drivers will face on freeways this weekend.

I-17 will be closed from Northern Avenue to Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will also be closed.

In the East Valley, westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Val Vista Drive to Country Club Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The westbound on-ramps at Greenfield and Higley roads will be closed during that time.

In the north Valley, westbound Loop 303 will be closed from I-17 to Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday for construction on a new interchange.

In Tempe, eastbound Interstate 10 will be narrowed to two lanes near Broadway Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Sunday for a freeway widening project.

The westbound I-10 ramps at Broadway Road and eastbound I-10 connector road from 48th Street and Broadway Road will also be closed.

Finally, westbound I-10 in Buckeye will be narrowed to one lane from Verrado Way and State Route 85 for a widening project.

The SR 85 northbound ramp to westbound I-10 is already closed and will remain so for several weeks for reconstruction work.

Lengthy I-17 closure in north Phoenix among weekend freeway restrictions