Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part

Feb 23, 2023, 5:03 PM | Updated: 5:07 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Boeing has again stopped deliveries of its 787 passenger jet because of questions around a supplier’s analysis of a part near the front of the plane, company and federal officials said Thursday.

Boeing said the issue does not raise an immediate safety issue for planes already in service. The Federal Aviation Administration was more cautious, saying it is working with Boeing to determine what fixes might be needed for planes recently delivered to airlines.

The discovery is the latest setback involving the two-aisle plane, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner and is mostly used on international routes. Deliveries were stopped for more than a year, until August 2022, while Boeing fixed production flaws including the fit of panels on the carbon-composite skin.

“Boeing temporarily halted deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after notifying the FAA that it is conducting additional analysis on a fuselage component,” the FAA said in a statement Thursday. “Deliveries will not resume until the FAA is satisfied that the issue has been addressed.”

A Boeing spokesperson said the company based in Arlington, Virginia, “discovered an analysis error by our supplier related to the 787 forward pressure bulkhead,” a part that separates the nose of the plane from the pressurized cabin. Boeing did not name the supplier.

“There is no immediate safety of flight concern for the in-service fleet,” the company said.

Boeing said near-term deliveries will be affected but it doesn’t expect it will change the company’s forecast of deliveries for this year.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, speaks with reporters after a meeting with White Hous...
Associated Press

Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30. The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial […]
17 hours ago
File - Car shoppers consider a 2022 Cooper convertible on display in a Mini dealership in Highlands...
Associated Press

How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lowcredit score can hurt your ability to take out a loan, secure a good interest rate, or increase the spending limit on your credit card. Some reasons for a low score are out of your control — such as unexpected medical debt or a lack of credit history. Credit rating […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. The recall involves multiple model numbers in […]
17 hours ago
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles....
Associated Press

Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot program in Utah that would have allowed thousands of patients to consume psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use failed to advance in the state Senate on Wednesday, effectively ending its chances of passage as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year next week. The Senate’s health and human services […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New...
Associated Press

Beyond Meat beats Q4 forecasts despite flagging sales

Beyond Meat on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth quarter sales despite flagging consumer demand and lower prices. The plant-based meat maker said its revenue fell 21% to $80 million in the October-December period. Still, that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet were forecasting revenue of $75.8 million. Beyond Meat’s shares jumped 13% in after-hours […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64. The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast. Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75. The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79. The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Boeing stops deliveries of jet on questions surrounding part