Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Feb 23, 2023, 3:08 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately.

The recall involves multiple model numbers in 3.7-quart and 5.8-quart sizes. All of the units have the Cosori brand name on the front.

The air fryers were sold between June 2018 and December 2022 in Best Buy, Target and Home Depot stores and online at Amazon, Walmart and other retailers. They cost between $70 and $130.

Consumers should contact Cosori at recall.cosori.com to receive a free replacement air fryer or another product. Consumers must provide their contact information and a photo of their recalled unit. Receipts aren’t needed.

The Cosori brand is owned by Vesync, which is based in Shenzen, China. The company has received 205 reports of air fryers catching fire, burning, melting, overheating or smoking. There have been 10 reports of minor burns and 23 reports of minor property damage, the agency said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30. The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial […]
16 hours ago
File - Car shoppers consider a 2022 Cooper convertible on display in a Mini dealership in Highlands...
Associated Press

How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lowcredit score can hurt your ability to take out a loan, secure a good interest rate, or increase the spending limit on your credit card. Some reasons for a low score are out of your control — such as unexpected medical debt or a lack of credit history. Credit rating […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles....
Associated Press

Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot program in Utah that would have allowed thousands of patients to consume psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use failed to advance in the state Senate on Wednesday, effectively ending its chances of passage as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year next week. The Senate’s health and human services […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New...
Associated Press

Beyond Meat beats Q4 forecasts despite flagging sales

Beyond Meat on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth quarter sales despite flagging consumer demand and lower prices. The plant-based meat maker said its revenue fell 21% to $80 million in the October-December period. Still, that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet were forecasting revenue of $75.8 million. Beyond Meat’s shares jumped 13% in after-hours […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64. The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast. Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75. The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79. The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk