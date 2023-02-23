Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

Feb 23, 2023, 2:52 PM | Updated: 4:05 pm
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles....

FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. Lawmakers throughout the United States are weighing proposals to legalize psychedelic mushrooms for people. They say alarming suicide rates and a shortage of traditional mental health practitioners has led them to consider research into alternative treatments for depression and anxiety, including so-called magic mushrooms. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot program in Utah that would have allowed thousands of patients to consume psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use failed to advance in the state Senate on Wednesday, effectively ending its chances of passage as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year next week.

The Senate’s health and human services committee neither advanced nor rejected the measure, with Republican leaders proposing more time to examine the issue.

Even if it had advanced for further discussion, the proposal likely would’ve faced an “uphill battle” getting passed this year, said State Sen. Jake Anderegg, a Lehi Republican, based on his talks with lawmakers.

Utah was among several states across the political spectrum considering the use of psychedelic mushrooms this year. Proponents hoped the success of the state’s medical marijuana regulations could sway members of the Republican-supermajority statehouse to adopt a similar framework.

Advocates representing patients and libertarian-leaning groups initially hoped a narrow proposal focused on health care and safety could gain traction. But the proposal’s chances diminished last week when Gov. Spencer Cox and Senate President Stuart Adams voiced opposition — less than a week after state Sen. Luz Escamilla, a Salt Lake City Democrat, introduced it.

The pilot program would have let 5,000 patients suffering from mental illnesses including post-traumatic stress, depression and anxiety to consume magic mushrooms under a therapist’s supervision. She argued it would add resources to address Utah’s high suicide rates and mental health practitioner shortage.

“It’s just not there yet,” Cox said last week regarding Escamilla’s proposed pilot program. “We got there with medical marijuana. I just don’t believe the science is there” regarding psychedelics.

“I think there are some serious consequences and side effects societally as well as as well as medically that I’m just not comfortable with,” said Cox, who is up for reelection next year.

Lawmakers’ decision to not advance the proposal without significant discussion comes one year after they greenlit a Republican-sponsored measure creating a task force to study mental illness and the therapeutic use certain drugs including magic mushrooms. In October, the task force released a report that noted the potential benefits of mushrooms, yet recommended Utah wait until the federal Food and Drug Administration complete its fast-tracked drug approval review before taking additional action on psychedelic-assisted therapy.

Psychedelics including magic mushrooms remain illegal on a federal level yet several states including Colorado and Oregon have taken steps to decriminalize their possession or legalize their consumption for therapeutic purposes. Proposals to study psychedelics for therapy have gained traction throughout the Untied States including Republican strongholds like Utah, Texas and Missouri.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30. The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial […]
16 hours ago
File - Car shoppers consider a 2022 Cooper convertible on display in a Mini dealership in Highlands...
Associated Press

How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lowcredit score can hurt your ability to take out a loan, secure a good interest rate, or increase the spending limit on your credit card. Some reasons for a low score are out of your control — such as unexpected medical debt or a lack of credit history. Credit rating […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. The recall involves multiple model numbers in […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New...
Associated Press

Beyond Meat beats Q4 forecasts despite flagging sales

Beyond Meat on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth quarter sales despite flagging consumer demand and lower prices. The plant-based meat maker said its revenue fell 21% to $80 million in the October-December period. Still, that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet were forecasting revenue of $75.8 million. Beyond Meat’s shares jumped 13% in after-hours […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64. The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast. Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75. The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79. The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal