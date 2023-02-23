Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman

Feb 23, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 4:40 pm
FILE - Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, speaks with reporters after a meeting with White Hous...

FILE - Doug Parker, CEO of American Airlines, speaks with reporters after a meeting with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows at the White House, Sept. 17, 2020, in Washington. American Airlines said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, that Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines said Thursday that Doug Parker, who served as CEO for more than eight years before stepping down last year, will retire as chairman on April 30.

The new chairman will be Greg Smith, who spent more than 30 years at Boeing including the last 10 as chief financial officer.

Smith’s duties at Boeing included oversight of manufacturing and quality programs during development and rollout of the 737 Max, which was grounded worldwide after two deadly crashes. He briefly served as interim CEO after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in late 2019.

Smith, 56, retired from Boeing in a surprise move in early 2021, then joined American’s board in January 2022.

Parker, 61, was CEO of US Airways when he engineered a 2013 merger that put him and his executive team in charge of American Airlines, which was just emerging from bankruptcy protection.

Parker’s tenure as CEO was mostly a highly profitable period for American, but the airline struggled with more debt than its rivals, even before the pandemic that devastated the U.S. travel industry in early 2020. Also, American’s relations with its labor unions worsened, and the federal government sued to kill a partnership with JetBlue in the New York and Boston. Robert Isom succeeded Parker as CEO last March.

American also announced that longtime board members Ray Robinson and Jim Albaugh will not seek re-election this spring.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

File - Car shoppers consider a 2022 Cooper convertible on display in a Mini dealership in Highlands...
Associated Press

How credit scores are evolving to improve access to credit

NEW YORK (AP) — A lowcredit score can hurt your ability to take out a loan, secure a good interest rate, or increase the spending limit on your credit card. Some reasons for a low score are out of your control — such as unexpected medical debt or a lack of credit history. Credit rating […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Cosori recalling 2 million air fryers for fire risk

Cosori is recalling more than 2 million air fryers sold in the U.S., Canada and Mexico because their wire connections can overheat and cause a fire risk. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall Thursday. The agency said consumers should stop using the air fryers immediately. The recall involves multiple model numbers in […]
17 hours ago
FILE - A vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace on May 24, 2019 in Los Angeles....
Associated Press

Utah lawmakers punt on magic mushroom therapy proposal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pilot program in Utah that would have allowed thousands of patients to consume psychedelic mushrooms for therapeutic use failed to advance in the state Senate on Wednesday, effectively ending its chances of passage as lawmakers prepare to adjourn for the year next week. The Senate’s health and human services […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Packages of Beyond Meat's Beyond Burgers and Beyond Sausage, are shown in this photo, in New...
Associated Press

Beyond Meat beats Q4 forecasts despite flagging sales

Beyond Meat on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth quarter sales despite flagging consumer demand and lower prices. The plant-based meat maker said its revenue fell 21% to $80 million in the October-December period. Still, that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Analysts polled by FactSet were forecasting revenue of $75.8 million. Beyond Meat’s shares jumped 13% in after-hours […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64. The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast. Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75. The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79. The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Longtime leader of American Airlines steps down as chairman