Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

Feb 23, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:43 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose.

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for tech and high-growth stocks, which have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation. Treasury yields fell.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 21.27 points, or 0.5%, to 4,012.32.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.82 points, or 0.3%, to 33,153.91.

The Nasdaq composite rose 83.33 points, or 0.7%, to 11,590.40.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.42 points, or 0.7%, to 1,908.09.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 66.77 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is down 672.78 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is down 196.87 points, or 1.7%.

The Russell 2000 is down 38.26 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 172.82 points, or 4.5%.

The Dow is up 6.66 points, or less than 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,123.92 points, or 10.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 146.85 points, or 8.3%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Wash. The Washington state...
Associated Press

Court rejects deception charges against Savers Value Village

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court handed the thrift store chain Savers Value Village a unanimous win Thursday in a long-running legal fight with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, finding that its marketing practices constitute protected free speech. The attorney general’s office began investigating the company eight years ago and, after Savers Value Village […]
15 hours ago
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight, July 1...
Associated Press

Boeing plans to end production of ‘Top Gun’ plane in 2025

Even “Top Gun” couldn’t save the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Boeing announced Thursday that it expects to end production of the fighter jet in late 2025 after a final delivery to the U.S. Navy. Production of the plane could be stretched out to 2027 if India places an order, the company said. The first F/A-18 debuted […]
15 hours ago
Eleri Ward poses for a photo in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York...
Associated Press

Sondheim covers on Instagram, TikTok paved Eleri Ward’s path

NEW YORK (AP) — It was 2019 and aspiring Broadway actor Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim’s “Every Day a Little Death” stuck in her head. “I would see friends at auditions and whatnot, and having been awake since like 4 or 5 a.m., they’d ask me how I’m doing,” she said. “And I responded with, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.61 to $82.21 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.31 per […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday. Authorities said they don’t believe anyone was injured. News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a section of the top two floors of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale laying on the first floor buried beneath a […]
15 hours ago
Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series o...
Associated Press

Trans youth care ban headed to Tennessee governor’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has voiced support for the bill. House lawmakers voted 77-16 on Thursday, with three Democrats joining their Republican colleagues to pass the bill. Civil rights groups have […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023