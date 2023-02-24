Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Work starts on new building at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport development

Feb 23, 2023, 8:00 PM
(SkyBridge Rendering) (SkyBridge Photo)

PHOENIX – Developers held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for a new building at SkyBridge Arizona, a massive industrial development at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

Building 109 will provide 250,000 square feet of industrial and manufacturing space next to the airport’s runway.

The first of two buildings that size scheduled for groundbreaking during the first half of 2023, Building 109 will be divisible into spaces of about 80,000 square feet.

“Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport applauds the start of this exciting project,” Brian O’Neill, executive director and CEO of Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport Authority, said in a press release.

“Every groundbreaking and every ribbon cutting within SkyBridge Arizona represents new jobs and a positive impact on our regional economy.”

SkyBridge Arizona is a unique 435-acre development that will include the nation’s first joint U.S.-Mexico customs processing hub.

Plans call for 1.3 million square feet of aeronautical development, 2.2 million square feet of non-aeronautical development and 270,000 square feet of commercial retail and office space.

Two buildings totaling 134,500 square feet of space are already complete.

“We appreciate the collective effort it takes to bring a Class A mixed-use project like this to life, and look forward to all that SkyBridge will do to serve its future tenants and streamline the U.S.-Mexico logistics chain,” Ariel Picker, president of SkyBridge Arizona and SkyBridge Plus Development, said in the release.

