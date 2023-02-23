Close
Arizona's News Roundup: Election investigation results kept under wraps, wicked winter winds

Feb 23, 2023, 2:15 PM
PHOENIX – After a three-day weekend for President’s Day, Arizona’s news week was slow to start with a few big stories capturing headlines.

This week’s Arizona’s News Roundup Podcast takes a look at the 2020 election and why it’s making headlines now and plenty of winter weather to watch.

If you’re looking for a one-stop-shop to catch up on it all, we’ve got you covered:

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office reveals its 2020 election findings

More than a year ago, the Arizona state Senate called on then-Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate accusations of fraud and conspiracy surrounding the 2020 election.

This week, the current AG, Kris Mayes, revealed the findings of the controversial and secretive investigation.

The results have drawn criticism from Republicans and Democrats alike.

Winter winds blow through the Valley, bring snow to Arizona high country

This week, the Valley — and much of the state — saw high wind speeds and cooler temperatures.

While that may be the norm for other states, it’s one that causes conversation and concern in Arizona.

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport saw wind speeds above 50 mph, while parts of northern Arizona peaked at more than 80 mph.

The National Weather Service warns this may not be the weekend to travel.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

