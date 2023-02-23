Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Trans youth care ban headed to Tennessee governor’s desk

Feb 23, 2023, 12:35 PM | Updated: 3:06 pm
Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series o...

Advocates gather for a rally at the state Capitol complex in Nashville, Tenn., to oppose a series of bills that target the LGBTQ community, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. Lawmakers are considering efforts to ban gender-affirming care for transgender minors, restrict where certain drag shows can take place and bar private companies that manage care for Tennessee's Medicaid program from contracting with the state if they cover gender-transitioning care. (AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)

(AP Photo/Jonathan Mattise)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has voiced support for the bill.

House lawmakers voted 77-16 on Thursday, with three Democrats joining their Republican colleagues to pass the bill.

Civil rights groups have vowed an immediate lawsuit if and when the bill becomes law — setting up the potential for a lengthy legal battle over the coming months.

“These children do not need these medical procedures to be able to flourish as adults,” said House Majority Leader William Lamberth. “They need mental health treatment. They need love and support, and many of them need to be able to grow up to become the individuals that they were intended to be.”

Across the United States, state lawmakers have introduced legislation attacking gender-affirming medical care for young people even as such services have been available in the U.S. for more than a decade and are endorsed by major medical associations.

Similar bills have advanced in Nebraska, Mississippi, Oklahoma and South Dakota. In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a transgender medical ban into law. Meanwhile, a federal judge who blocked Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for minors is now considering whether to strike down the law as unconstitutional. A similar ban in Alabama has also been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

If enacted in Tennessee, doctors would be prohibited from providing gender-affirming care to anyone under the age of 18, including prescribing puberty blockers and hormones — and could even be penalized.

However, the legislation spells out exceptions, including allowing doctors to perform these medical services if the patient’s care had begun prior to July 1, 2023 — which is when the ban is proposed to go into effect. The bill then states that that care must end by March 31, 2024.

The bill then allows the attorney general to investigate health care providers who may violate the statute, which carries a $25,000 penalty.

“We have taken away a woman’s right to determine her health care and her health outcomes — and now we’ve gone to children,” said Democratic Rep. Gloria Johnson, referencing the state’s strict abortion ban that was allowed to go into effect last year.

“If a doctor and a family feels that taking hormone blockers is going to be healthy and productive and life-saving for these children, that’s a decision that should be made,” she added.

Tennessee in particular has been caught in the center of the conflict over transgender youth medical care — ever since video surfaced on social media last year of a Nashville doctor touting that gender-affirming procedures are “huge money makers” for hospitals.

The video prompted calls by Tennessee’s Republican leaders for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but to date, it’s unknown if any authorities have done so. The private nonprofit hospital said it had provided only a handful of gender-affirming surgeries to minors over the years but has put a temporary pause on the procedures to review its policies.

On average, Vanderbilt University Medical Center says it provided five gender-affirming surgeries to minors every year since its transgender clinic opened in 2018. All were over the age of 16 and had parental consent, and none received genital procedures.

But not every red state has enacted such bans with gusto.

In Wyoming, a bill stalled in a legislative committee earlier this week amid worries that health insurers would run afoul of federal law by denying coverage for gender-conforming procedures.

The bill, which had passed the state Senate, failed 5-2 in a House committee after lawmakers removed the insurance coverage prohibition. To succeed now, it would need to be revived on the state House floor before a Monday deadline — a challenging prospect.

Wyoming, despite having one of the most Republican-dominated legislatures, has a long tradition of skepticism toward culture war bills.

“It’s a bill that seeks to demonize, it’s a bill that already knows who its enemies are. And it’s not a bill that’s about solving a Wyoming problem,” Sara Burlingame, director of the LGBTQ+ advocacy group Wyoming Equality and a former state lawmaker herself, told the committee.

Meanwhile, Tennessee’s House Republicans on Thursday also advanced legislation that would severely limit where drag shows can take place. A slightly different version had passed the GOP-led Senate chamber earlier this month, meaning lawmakers must wrestle out the difference before it can go to Gov. Lee’s desk.

Similar to the gender-affirming medical youth care bill, Lee is expected to sign the legislation.

___

Associated Press writer Mead Gruver contributed to this report from Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Nvidia, Planet Fitness rise; Domino’s, Wayfair fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: Nvidia Corp., up $29.10 to $236.64. The chipmaker gave investors a strong sales forecast. Ansys Inc., up $27.97 to $294.75. The maker of engineering-simulation software gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Lucid Group Inc., down $1.19 to $8.79. The electric vehicle maker’s fourth-quarter […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/23/2023

Stocks shook off a midday slump and ended higher on Wall Street, ending a four-day losing streak. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Thursday. The Nasdaq composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose. Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. It’s a turnaround for […]
15 hours ago
FILE - A Value Village store is seen Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, in Edmonds, Wash. The Washington state...
Associated Press

Court rejects deception charges against Savers Value Village

SEATTLE (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court handed the thrift store chain Savers Value Village a unanimous win Thursday in a long-running legal fight with Attorney General Bob Ferguson, finding that its marketing practices constitute protected free speech. The attorney general’s office began investigating the company eight years ago and, after Savers Value Village […]
15 hours ago
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet in flight, July 1...
Associated Press

Boeing plans to end production of ‘Top Gun’ plane in 2025

Even “Top Gun” couldn’t save the F/A-18 Super Hornet. Boeing announced Thursday that it expects to end production of the fighter jet in late 2025 after a final delivery to the U.S. Navy. Production of the plane could be stretched out to 2027 if India places an order, the company said. The first F/A-18 debuted […]
15 hours ago
Eleri Ward poses for a photo in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York...
Associated Press

Sondheim covers on Instagram, TikTok paved Eleri Ward’s path

NEW YORK (AP) — It was 2019 and aspiring Broadway actor Eleri Ward had Stephen Sondheim’s “Every Day a Little Death” stuck in her head. “I would see friends at auditions and whatnot, and having been awake since like 4 or 5 a.m., they’d ask me how I’m doing,” she said. “And I responded with, […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.61 to $82.21 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.31 per […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Trans youth care ban headed to Tennessee governor’s desk