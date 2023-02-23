Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Coping with concussions: long road to recovery for some

Feb 22, 2023, 10:29 PM | Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 10:11 am

In this photo provided by Nick Gray, Vivienne Gray poses for a photo prior to a game of inline hockey in Brisbane, Australia, April 2, 2021. Gray doesn't fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. (Nick Gray via AP)

(Nick Gray via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Vivienne Gray doesn’t fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions.

The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been attempting to cope with the side effects of a concussion sustained during a collision with an opposing player in an inline hockey game nearly two years ago.

She fell and hit her head on concrete and doesn’t remember being knocked out from the collision — although a video showed she was unconscious. A day later she started feeling nauseous and had “weird” and incapacitating headaches that wouldn’t go away.

Five days later she saw her doctor, and that’s when potential brain damage from the hockey collision became apparent.

As a nurse, she often witnessed patients doing so-called higher cognitive tests, like counting backwards from 100 in multiples of seven or reciting the months of the year backwards.

As a healthy nurse, she had always done the tests along with the patients, and passed with flying colors.

“But I knew something was amiss when my doctor asked me to do the same,” Gray said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I didn’t fare well at all. I didn’t even make it back to October.”

Gray’s doctor is Nicole Higgins, who is also president of the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. This week her group warned government and sporting bodies in Australia that they must do more to limit the long-term impacts of concussions and repeated head trauma.

The group has submitted a report to an Australian Senate inquiry into concussions and head trauma in contact sports. It’s more aimed at the grass-roots level that GPs often have to deal with, like Gray’s case.

Funding for more research is a key part of the report.

“We are learning more and more about the management of prolonged concussion symptoms, such as post-concussion syndrome and suspected chronic traumatic encephalopathy which many people may recognize from an increasing number of concerning media reports,” Higgins said

In Australia, those reports included the death of star Australian rules football player and coach Danny Frawley. Last year, a Victoria state coroner recommended that Australian Football League players be encouraged to donate their brains post-mortem to science to help further the understanding of CTE, a degenerative brain disease found in people with a history of repetitive brain trauma.

Frawley, who’d been suffering from anxiety and depression, died at the age of 56 in a car crash in 2019 and a post-mortem examination revealed he had CTE, which can only be diagnosed by autopsy.

“CTE must be taken extremely seriously, and it isn’t just something that we need to worry about in adult sport, damage to the brain can happen at an early age whenever there are repeated knocks to the head,” Higgins says.

The effects of concussions on athletes in professional contact sports is well-documented. Boston University CTE Center has done studies which show that more than 300 National Football League players have developed chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

“My job as a GP is to prevent and pick up any more complicated issues down the track,” Higgins says in an interview with the AP. “There is no such thing as ‘it’s just a little knock.'” She said someone with even an apparent minor injury can have more complex reactions in the future.

Many professional sporting codes have allocated resources to illustrate the dangers of concussions and their long-term effects, including the NFL, World Rugby and England Rugby.

Higgins has a son and two daughters who play Australian rules football and netball and a husband who coaches and has played Aussie rules. So she’s spent many afternoons and evenings on the sidelines watching young athletes in action.

“As a GP and a parent of children who loves contact sport, I can tell you that we certainly don’t want kids and adults walking away from contact sport and sitting on the couch,” Higgins says. “This must be taken seriously.”

Gray, who lives in the Queensland state regional city of Mackay, where Higgins is also based, is still struggling with her illness.

She still has difficulty multitasking — walking and talking, eating and conversing, singing and reading music. She has what she calls “fatigue and malaise” and “decreased lack of executive functions — self control, emotional control, task initiation, working memory . . . planning and time management.”

“It’s affected my ability to work, run errands, participate in hobbies, socialize and my relationships with friends and family — who are very supportive and caring,” Gray adds.

She began a graduated return to work in January 2022 but the six hours she had planned to work every day “broke my brain” and she realized she had pushed too hard to return to work.

“I got to the stage where I realized I was burning out, and I had overdone it,” she said.

Now she works three days a week for four hours a day and has what she calls a “multi-disciplinary approach” with her treatment.

“GP-directed care, psychiatrist, physiotherapy, massage, chiropractor, behavioral optometrist . . . and regular psychology reviews,” she says. She formerly saw a neurologist and occupational therapist.

More research, like the GP group is recommending, will help determine what works and what doesn’t.

“More light is being shed on it because with everyone being so different, there is no gold standard for treatment,” Gray says. “My doctors have said I’m doing all the right things to aid my recovery. The length of recovery time is uncertain . . . it will be slow and will be seen with time.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

In this photo provided by Zach Roberts, Vivienne Gray poses for a photo prior to a game of inline hockey in Mackay, Australia, March 10, 2021. Gray doesn't fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. (Zach Roberts via AP) In this photo provided by Nick Gray, Vivienne Gray poses for a photo prior to a game of inline hockey in Brisbane, Australia, April 2, 2021. Gray doesn't fit the same profile as former or current professional athletes forced to live with the ongoing effects of concussions. The 33-year-old cardiac care nurse has been fighting the side effects of a concussion following a collision with an opposing player during an inline hockey game nearly two years ago. (Nick Gray via AP)

AP

Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $1.44 to $75.39 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.61 to $82.21 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.38 a gallon. March heating oil was unchanged at $2.71 a gallon. March natural gas rose 14 cents to $2.31 per […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A section of a suburban Milwaukee shopping mall parking garage collapsed Thursday, with television reports showing dozens of firefighters on the scene but no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt. News outlets tweeted and broadcast footage showing a collapsed section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale that […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Trans youth care ban headed to Tennessee governor’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has voiced support for the bill. House lawmakers voted 77-16 on Thursday, with three Democrats joining their Republican colleagues to pass the bill. Civil rights groups have […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Pope nationalizes Vatican assets, property in new reform

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions, declaring them to be sovereign patrimony owned by the Holy See and not any individual or office. The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis’ latest initiative to centralize Vatican assets so they […]
14 hours ago
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS Television ...
Associated Press

Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on federal fraud charges as part of what prosecutors say was a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. Federal agents arrested […]
14 hours ago
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their m...
Associated Press

China’s global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, a new poll shows, with a majority anxious about Beijing’s influence as the White House finds its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries. About 6 in 10 say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Coping with concussions: long road to recovery for some