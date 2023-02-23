Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ROSIE ON THE HOUSE

These are the tools Rosie suggests every homeowner should have

Feb 23, 2023, 3:00 PM
(Shutterstock Photo)...
(Shutterstock Photo)
(Shutterstock Photo)
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com's Profile Picture BY
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner RosieontheHouse.com

Every home should have a well-stocked toolbox. But what does a well-stocked toolbox consist of? Considering that most homeowners are not construction professionals, we have assembled a list of the tools each homeowner should have in their toolbox.

The basics

· Screwdriver

· Claw hammer

· Adjustable wrench

· Small retractable steel tape measure

· Utility knife

· Allen wrench set

· Level

· Square

· Electronic stud finder

· Pry bar

· Cordless drill/driver

Click here for details on those items.

Additional suggested tools

Hand saw: Every toolbox should include a quality wood hand saw with an attached blade that can be sharpened. Hand saws are described by the number of teeth per inch. The higher the number, the finer the saw blade cuts. A typical household will use this saw for various cutting types, and therefore a 10-point saw would be best if you only buy one hand saw. This will provide a middle-of-the-road option addressing rough cutting materials like two-by-fours and finer cuts for a piece of molding, for example.

Hacksaw: Add a hacksaw to the toolbox. A hacksaw is generally used to cut metal. It can also be used to cut plastic. The blades in this type of saw have a lot of teeth, making the cuts finer than a wood saw. It is ideal for cutting metal and plastic piping. The thin blades can also be used to cut in some hard-to-reach places. The blade is also replaceable.

Safety glasses: Safety glasses are a must. Wear them when cutting, prying, banging, and anytime a piece of the material you are working with might throw off tiny shrapnel. We like the HexArmor safety glasses.

Gloves: Gloves are needed for a variety of reasons. As a basic function, they are designed to protect your skin from being cut or getting a splinter. They can also help with your grip. When carrying materials, a sound grip will help prevent dropping things that can break a toe or result in serious injuries. We like the HexArmor gloves.

Screwdrivers: Screwdrivers have been expanded to include different types of available driving heads. One flathead and one Phillips screwdriver are no longer sufficient. You need different sizes and additional heads such as with the 6-in-1 screwdriver.

Homeowners handbook: The Rosie on the House Homeowners Handbook is a great addition to your shop wall or toolbox. This handbook is a calendar that contains information about featured Certified Partners each month, weekly programming, home maintenance suggestions, and so much more. The calendar days are large enough for you to write scheduled home maintenance projects.

Where you can get these tools

We understand that walking into a tool store — big box or local, can be a daunting task. The sheer number of possible selections can make your head spin. The Cajun Carpenters have put their considerable experience to work for you. By carefully researching options for all the tools mentioned and understanding the degree of difficulty operating some of the tools, and their costs, Rosie and Romey hand-selected various brands and tool types, creating the perfect set of home tools everyone should have.

The Rosie on the House eStore can help you obtain them. Select a toolbox, tools, and safety equipment you can trust. Each item has been selected for its quality and cost.

The selection of household useful items doesn’t end with tools. No-hassle shopping is just a click away!

Join Rosie on the House every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KTAR News 92.3 FM. If you’d like to send us questions or comments, email mailto:info@rosieonthehouse.com. Follow us on Twitter and “Like” us on Facebook. For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program. Call 888-767-4348 with questions and comments.

Rosie On The House

(Shuttershock Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here’s a look at how to plan and obtain building materials

The sheer number of different building materials is staggering, but because we can't cover them all here, let's focus on obtaining them.
8 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here are some tips for attracting and feeding wild birds

The chirping and presence of birds can be so delightful, so let’s explore the food that will attract a variety of birds to your yard.
15 days ago
(Shutterstock Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Check out these tips for organizing the pantry to always find what you need

Is your pantry stuffed with half-empty cereal boxes and duplicates of items because you couldn't see what you already had before you went grocery shopping? It's time to get organized.
22 days ago
(Shuttershock Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here’s what architectural styles make up most Arizona homes

Here's a list an brief explanation of the most common single-family residential architectural styles found in Arizona.
29 days ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Gauging remodeling costs can be difficult but this report provides help

Estimating the costs of remodeling projects can be difficult and tedious -- here's a report that provides some help to get you started.
1 month ago
(Pexels Photo)...
Rosie Romero, Host and Owner of RosieontheHouse.com

Here are tips to repair cracked and chipped tile in your home

Chipped and cracked tiles are potential hazards -- so here are some tips to help you make repairs wherever necessary in your home.
1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
These are the tools Rosie suggests every homeowner should have