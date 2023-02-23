These are the tools Rosie suggests every homeowner should have

Every home should have a well-stocked toolbox. But what does a well-stocked toolbox consist of? Considering that most homeowners are not construction professionals, we have assembled a list of the tools each homeowner should have in their toolbox.

The basics

· Screwdriver

· Claw hammer

· Adjustable wrench

· Small retractable steel tape measure

· Utility knife

· Allen wrench set

· Level

· Square

· Electronic stud finder

· Pry bar

· Cordless drill/driver

Click here for details on those items.

Additional suggested tools

Hand saw: Every toolbox should include a quality wood hand saw with an attached blade that can be sharpened. Hand saws are described by the number of teeth per inch. The higher the number, the finer the saw blade cuts. A typical household will use this saw for various cutting types, and therefore a 10-point saw would be best if you only buy one hand saw. This will provide a middle-of-the-road option addressing rough cutting materials like two-by-fours and finer cuts for a piece of molding, for example.

Hacksaw: Add a hacksaw to the toolbox. A hacksaw is generally used to cut metal. It can also be used to cut plastic. The blades in this type of saw have a lot of teeth, making the cuts finer than a wood saw. It is ideal for cutting metal and plastic piping. The thin blades can also be used to cut in some hard-to-reach places. The blade is also replaceable.

Safety glasses: Safety glasses are a must. Wear them when cutting, prying, banging, and anytime a piece of the material you are working with might throw off tiny shrapnel. We like the HexArmor safety glasses.

Gloves: Gloves are needed for a variety of reasons. As a basic function, they are designed to protect your skin from being cut or getting a splinter. They can also help with your grip. When carrying materials, a sound grip will help prevent dropping things that can break a toe or result in serious injuries. We like the HexArmor gloves.

Screwdrivers: Screwdrivers have been expanded to include different types of available driving heads. One flathead and one Phillips screwdriver are no longer sufficient. You need different sizes and additional heads such as with the 6-in-1 screwdriver.

Homeowners handbook: The Rosie on the House Homeowners Handbook is a great addition to your shop wall or toolbox. This handbook is a calendar that contains information about featured Certified Partners each month, weekly programming, home maintenance suggestions, and so much more. The calendar days are large enough for you to write scheduled home maintenance projects.

Where you can get these tools

We understand that walking into a tool store — big box or local, can be a daunting task. The sheer number of possible selections can make your head spin. The Cajun Carpenters have put their considerable experience to work for you. By carefully researching options for all the tools mentioned and understanding the degree of difficulty operating some of the tools, and their costs, Rosie and Romey hand-selected various brands and tool types, creating the perfect set of home tools everyone should have.

The Rosie on the House eStore can help you obtain them. Select a toolbox, tools, and safety equipment you can trust. Each item has been selected for its quality and cost.

The selection of household useful items doesn’t end with tools. No-hassle shopping is just a click away!

Join Rosie on the House every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on KTAR News 92.3 FM. If you’d like to send us questions or comments, email mailto:info@rosieonthehouse.com. Follow us on Twitter and “Like” us on Facebook. For more do-it-yourself tips, go to rosieonthehouse.com. An Arizona home building and remodeling industry expert since 1988, Rosie Romero is the host of the syndicated Saturday morning Rosie on the House radio program. Call 888-767-4348 with questions and comments.