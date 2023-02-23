Rain, wind coming back to Valley in 2 storms spread over a few days

PHOENIX – Be ready for a little more wind and rain in metro Phoenix as soon as Thursday night, local meteorologists said.

Daytime breezes could include gusts up to 20 mph and there is a 40% chance of rain showers, the National Weather Service said. Things pick up Saturday, when the forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain and winds that reach 30 mph.

“I think there’s going to a pretty decent shot at showers this evening, maybe briefly,” Phoenix bureau meteorologist Austin Jamison told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Thursday.

“Another weather system comes through for the weekend into the Phoenix area. Chances of rain start up … Saturday afternoon and peak through the night.”

Breezy to locally windy conditions pick up this afternoon, but not nearly as strong as yesterday. Rain chances develop during the day from west to east, but with overall light amounts. This weekend will have windy conditions, light to moderate rain, & mountain snow. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/bw4H01wgXz — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 23, 2023

The light rain will be a comedown from the blustery storm that roared through the Valley on Wednesday.

Power lines were knocked loose by winds and freeways and streets were drenched even though on average less than a tenth of an inch fell in most spots.

The weather service recorded wind above 50 mph in multiple locations, including Paradise Valley, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mesa-Phoenix Gateway Airport, Luke Air Force Base and Deer Valley Airport.

“Winds of this magnitude … this doesn’t happen every year, I don’t think,” Jamison said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.