ARIZONA NEWS

Rain, wind coming back to Valley in 2 storms spread over a few days

Feb 23, 2023, 11:30 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
(Pexels Photo)
PHOENIX – Be ready for a little more wind and rain in metro Phoenix as soon as Thursday night, local meteorologists said.

Daytime breezes could include gusts up to 20 mph and there is a 40% chance of rain showers, the National Weather Service said. Things pick up Saturday, when the forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain and winds that reach 30 mph.

“I think there’s going to a pretty decent shot at showers this evening, maybe briefly,” Phoenix bureau meteorologist Austin Jamison told KTAR News 92.3 FM early Thursday.

“Another weather system comes through for the weekend into the Phoenix area. Chances of rain start up … Saturday afternoon and peak through the night.”

The light rain will be a comedown from the blustery storm that roared through the Valley on Wednesday.

Power lines were knocked loose by winds and freeways and streets were drenched even though on average less than a tenth of an inch fell in most spots.

The weather service recorded wind above 50 mph in multiple locations, including Paradise Valley, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Mesa-Phoenix Gateway Airport, Luke Air Force Base and Deer Valley Airport.

“Winds of this magnitude … this doesn’t happen every year, I don’t think,” Jamison said.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this report.

