Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Netanyahu gets funding boost under shadow of economic woes

Feb 23, 2023, 7:42 AM | Updated: 12:52 pm
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister'...

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, centre, attends a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

(Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — An Israeli parliamentary committee on Thursday approved new funding for Benjamin Netanyahu and his family, giving the prime minister a boost in personal spending at a time when he is facing mass protests over his policies and as the economy is on shaky ground.

The committee voted to approve public funds to cover expenses incurred by the Netanyahus at their private homes in Jerusalem and the exclusive seaside town of Caesarea, as well as an increase of thousands of dollars a year in clothing expenses for both Netanyahu and his wife, Sara.

The approved funding is bound to compound what critics say is the Netanyahus’ reputation for being out of touch with regular Israelis.

“The shekel is crashing, investors are fleeing, interest rates are soaring, hundreds of thousands of citizens can’t make ends meet but the finance committee approved the Netanyahu family’s request to fund two residences at the expense of taxpayers,” the opposition Yesh Atid party said.

“Another reason Netanyahu is out of touch with the people. Another reason for preferring themselves at our expense,” it added.

Thursday’s development comes as the country is deeply divided over a plan by Netanyahu’s government to overhaul the judicial system and as the economy faces new challenges, with inflation rising and the shekel weakening against the dollar.

Leading economists say the legal changes, which aim to weaken the authority of the Supreme Court, will exacerbate the country’s economic problems by driving investors away.

The official prime minister’s residence is undergoing renovations. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also faced criticism for a pricy upgrade of his private home while the official residence was unavailable. Bennett said the changes were required by security officials and approved by the country’s attorney general.

The Netanyahus have repeatedly been embroiled in scandals over their spending and expensive tastes.

The prime minister has long been saddled with an image as a cigar-smoking, cognac-drinking socialite, while his wife has come under scrutiny for alleged abusive behavior toward staff.

Netanyahu is on trial for corruption, including one affair in which he allegedly accepted champagne and cigars from wealthy associates. He was also lambasted for advancing a costly plan to outfit a plane for his official trips.

The couple has come under fire for spending at their homes in the past. In 2015, Israel’s state comptroller, an official watchdog, cited large sums of public money spent on food, furniture, cleaning and gardening at the couple’s official and private residences. It also said they pocketed proceeds from recycling bottles that had been purchased for entertaining official guests.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Trans youth care ban headed to Tennessee governor’s desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Transgender youth in Tennessee would be banned from receiving gender-affirming care under legislation currently headed to the desk of Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has voiced support for the bill. House lawmakers voted 77-16 on Thursday, with three Democrats joining their Republican colleagues to pass the bill. Civil rights groups have […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Pope nationalizes Vatican assets, property in new reform

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has essentially nationalized all assets and property owned by Vatican departments and affiliated institutions, declaring them to be sovereign patrimony owned by the Holy See and not any individual or office. The action outlined in a new law published Thursday marks Francis’ latest initiative to centralize Vatican assets so they […]
13 hours ago
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS Television ...
Associated Press

Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. The arrest of Carlos Watson at a Manhattan […]
13 hours ago
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their m...
Associated Press

China’s global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, a new poll shows, with a majority anxious about Beijing’s influence as the White House finds its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries. About 6 in 10 say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

Investigation begins into Arkansas plane crash that killed 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal investigators headed to Arkansas Thursday to determine the cause of a small plane crash that killed five employees of an environmental consulting firm. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board planned to begin work to document the crash site and examine the plane’s wreckage, agency spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said […]
13 hours ago
Valeriya Roshkovan pauses during an interview as she volunteers for Razom for Ukraine, a New York-b...
Associated Press

One year on, Ukrainians in U.S. cope with war, displacement

PORT READING, N.J. (AP) — In New York, far from her home in northern Ukraine, Valeriya Roshkovan tries to do what she can to end Russia’s invasion of her country. “I cannot sit and do nothing,” she said earlier this month in a New Jersey warehouse where she volunteers with the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Netanyahu gets funding boost under shadow of economic woes