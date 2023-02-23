Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption

Feb 23, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: 8:57 am
FILE - A Protester holds Lebanese pounds as he stands in front of burning tires they set on fire, i...

FILE - A Protester holds Lebanese pounds as he stands in front of burning tires they set on fire, in front the Central Bank building, where the anti-government demonstrators rally against the Lebanese Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh and the deepening financial crisis in Beirut, on Jan. 25, 2023. Angry protesters in Lebanon Thursday Feb. 16, 2023 smashed windows and set tires on fire outside two of the country's biggest banks in the capital city, as the value of the local currency hit a new low and poverty deepens. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIRUT (AP) — Beirut’s public prosecutor on Thursday charged the governor of cash-strapped Lebanon’s Central Bank, his brother and an associate with corruption, Lebanese officials said.

The development comes one month after a European judicial delegation from France, Germany, and Luxembourg visited Lebanon to question Gov. Riad Salameh and dozens of other individuals over suspected corruption after five European state opened cases against him.

Since 2019, Lebanon has been in the throes of the worst economic and financial crisis in its modern history, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement. Three quarters of the country’s population of 6 million now lives in poverty.

The 72-year-old Salameh was once hailed as the guardian of Lebanon’s financial stability but many now hold him responsible for the crisis, citing policies that drove up national debt and caused the Lebanese pound to lose more than 90% of its value against the dollar.

The governor, who has held the post since April 1993, still enjoys the backing of top politicians.

According to two judicial officials, Beirut’s Attorney General Raja Hamoush charged Salameh, his assistant Marianne Howaiyak, and his brother Raja Salameh with embezzling public funds, forgery, illicit enrichment, money-laundering, and violation of tax laws. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to the media.

One of the officials told The Associated Press the charges raised Thursday may delay an anticipated, follow-up visit by the European judicial delegation.

Just before the announcement, a German Embassy delegation showed up at the Justice Palace in Beirut to meet with Lebanon’s chief prosecutor, Ghassan Oweidat. But Oweidat refused to meet with them, citing his work schedule, the official said.

No further details were provided and it wasn’t immediately clear if Oweidat’s action was connected to Hamoush’s charges against Salameh, which were announced shortly after.

Activists, lawyers, and critics of Salameh have questioned the personal wealth the governor has amassed over the years, but he has repeatedly insisted he had earned it prior to his appointment as governor, while working as an investment banker for Merril Lynch for nearly two decades.

Salameh said his last salary as a banker was $2 million a year, and that he had a fortune worth $23 million, plus property he had acquired and “wisely invested” in to grow his wealth, before he became governor.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS Television ...
Associated Press

Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson

NEW YORK (AP) — The founder of the troubled digital start-up Ozy Media was arrested Thursday on fraud charges as part of a scheme to prop up the financially struggling company, which hemorrhaged millions of dollars before it shut down amid revelations of possibly deceptive business practices. The arrest of Carlos Watson at a Manhattan […]
12 hours ago
FILE - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their m...
Associated Press

China’s global influence worries U.S. majority: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 40% of U.S. adults approve of how President Joe Biden is handling relations with China, a new poll shows, with a majority anxious about Beijing’s influence as the White House finds its agenda increasingly shaped by global rivalries. About 6 in 10 say they are gravely concerned about China, the world’s […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Investigation begins into Arkansas plane crash that killed 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Federal investigators headed to Arkansas Thursday to determine the cause of a small plane crash that killed five employees of an environmental consulting firm. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board planned to begin work to document the crash site and examine the plane’s wreckage, agency spokesperson Jennifer Gabris said […]
12 hours ago
Valeriya Roshkovan pauses during an interview as she volunteers for Razom for Ukraine, a New York-b...
Associated Press

One year on, Ukrainians in U.S. cope with war, displacement

PORT READING, N.J. (AP) — In New York, far from her home in northern Ukraine, Valeriya Roshkovan tries to do what she can to end Russia’s invasion of her country. “I cannot sit and do nothing,” she said earlier this month in a New Jersey warehouse where she volunteers with the nonprofit Razom for Ukraine, […]
12 hours ago
Volunteers with Razom for Ukraine, a New York-based nonprofit, load oxygen tanks into a container a...
Associated Press

For donors, wartime Ukraine aid creates blurry ethical line

NEW YORK (AP) — Bulletproof vests and drones. Pickup trucks, walkie-talkies and tourniquets. These are just some of the items that individuals and nonprofits have donated to buy and ship to Ukraine, where sometimes they are then used by those fighting Russia’s invasion. “We’ve had these discussions countless times,” said Igor Markov, a director of […]
12 hours ago
FILE - In this June 8, 2015, file photo specialist Anthony Rinaldi works adjacent to the post that ...
Associated Press

Humana lays out exit from employer-sponsored coverage

The health insurer Humana will stop providing employer-sponsored coverage as it focuses on bigger parts of its business, like Medicare Advantage. The insurer said Thursday it will leave the employer-sponsored business over the next 18 to 24 months. That includes coverage provided through private companies and for federal government employees. Employer-sponsored health insurance is one […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption