Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Reality bites as Wall Street’s rate cut dream disappears

Feb 23, 2023, 6:10 AM | Updated: 6:13 am
FILE - Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powel...

FILE - Traders on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's news conference after the Federal Reserve interest rate announcement in New York on Feb. 1, 2023. A flood of data reports since the start of February have forced Wall Street to bring its forecasts for rates closer to the Fed’s. Key among them were reports showing inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels isn’t slowing as quickly or as smoothly as hoped. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — After a long staring contest between Wall Street and the Federal Reserve, investors blinked first.

For months, Wall Street doubled down on bets that the Federal Reserve was bluffing about how far it would hike rates. Traders were even forecasting the Fed could begin cutting rates by the second half of this year, which can act like steroids for markets.

Through it all, Fed officials kept saying that they would ultimately raise rates past levels investors were anticipating and leave them there until the fight against inflation was definitely over. They said no rate cuts would likely happen until 2024 at the earliest.

Stakes were high in the standoff because higher rates can stamp out inflation, though at the risk of creating a recession because they slow the economy. Higher rates also hurt investment prices in the meantime.

But a flood of data reports since the start of February have forced Wall Street to bring its forecasts for rates closer to the Fed’s. Key among them were reports showing inflation at both the consumer and wholesale levels isn’t slowing as quickly or as smoothly as hoped.

On top of those, the job market remains resilient even in the face of the most aggressive rate hikes in decades. And strong spending at U.S. retailers gives some assurance that the most important part of the economy, consumer spending, is still holding up.

Such stronger-than-expected data give hope that the economy is not about to fall into a recession. But they also may be fueling more upward pressure on inflation and encouraging the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, which raises the risk of a recession down the road.

That means expectations for rate cuts by the Fed by the end of this year have largely washed out of the market. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to move with expectations for Fed action on rates, on Tuesday was near its highest level since 2007.

That in turn is pressuring stocks, undercutting their big rally to start the year. For investors who piled into the market in January when stocks were rising, it’s a reminder of a longstanding mantra on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cell phone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. The Kentucky Senate pa...
Associated Press

TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. In a first for the European Commission, its Corporate Management Board suspended the use of TikTok on devices […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

Israel: Oman to allow Israeli planes through its airspace

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister said Thursday that the Gulf Arab state of Oman has decided to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace. The announcement was another sign of closer ties between Israel and some Arab countries. Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority tweeted that it “affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is […]
7 hours ago
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at...
Associated Press

Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit

Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment. Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. That included a $400 million payment to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious […]
7 hours ago
New video footage of Bakhmut shot from the air with a drone for The Associated Press shows how the ...
Associated Press

New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut’s destruction

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the smoking ruins, a lone dog pads in the snow, surely unaware — or perhaps too hungry to care — that death rains down regularly from the skies on the remnants of this Ukrainian city that Russia is pounding into rubble. But for now Bakhmut stands — growing as a […]
7 hours ago
Commuters arrive at the Karakoy ferry terminal as the sun sets behind Suleymaniye mosque, backgroun...
Associated Press

Turkey cuts bank rate even as it grapples with earthquake

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank on Thursday resumed its policy of lowering a key interest rate even as the country grapples with high inflation and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it cut the benchmark policy rate by 0.5 of a percentage point, down to 8.5%. The […]
7 hours ago
Associated Press

EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A senior European Union official on Thursday dampened Bulgaria’s aspirations for a swift adoption of the euro currency as the Balkan country doesn’t meet all required entry criteria. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters before his meetings with Bulgarian officials that the country wouldn’t become a eurozone member before […]
7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
Reality bites as Wall Street’s rate cut dream disappears