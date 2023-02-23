Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit

Feb 23, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 6:11 am
FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at...

FILE - In this March 4, 2021 file photo, a vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine rests on a table at a drive-up mass vaccination site in Puyallup, Wash., south of Seattle. Moderna reports their financial earnings on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Moderna’s fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

Moderna said Thursday that its cost of sales jumped nearly a billion dollars to $1.9 billion in the final quarter of 2022. That included a $400 million payment to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases tied to a new license agreement started in December.

Research and development expenses also nearly doubled to $1.2 billion for the drugmaker. Moderna’s pipeline of drugs under development includes a potential skin cancer vaccine it is working on with Merck.

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave that potential vaccine a “breakthrough therapy” designation, which is intended to speed the development and review of drugs that show signs of being an improvement over established treatments.

Moderna expects to start a late-stage study this year.

Overall, the drugmaker’s profit fell to $1.46 billion, or $3.61 per share, in the final quarter of 2022. Total revenue dropped 29% to $5.08 billion.

Analysts expected earnings of $4.60 per share on $5.02 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.

Moderna’s Spikevax is the company’s main source of revenue, outside of grants and money from collaborations. Sales of both Moderna’s vaccine and shots made by rivals like Pfizer Inc. have slowed since 2021, when most people either were receiving their initial doses of the shots or their first boosters.

The company had said last month that it recorded $18.4 billion in sales from its COVID-19 vaccine last year. It has about $5 billion in sales of the vaccine contracted for delivery this year, and the company said Thursday it was expecting additional sales on top of that.

Shares of Moderna Inc., based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, fell 2%, or $3.45, to $154.72 before markets opened.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Israel: Oman to allow Israeli planes through its airspace

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister said Thursday that the Gulf Arab state of Oman has decided to allow Israeli planes to fly through its airspace. The announcement was another sign of closer ties between Israel and some Arab countries. Oman’s Civil Aviation Authority tweeted that it “affirms that the Sultanate’s airspace is […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Victor Rosenberg, 81, looks out of a broken window in his home destroyed by the Russian rock...
Associated Press

New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut’s destruction

BAKHMUT, Ukraine (AP) — Amid the smoking ruins, a lone dog pads in the snow, surely unaware — or perhaps too hungry to care — that death rains down regularly from the skies on the remnants of this Ukrainian city that Russia is pounding into rubble. But for now Bakhmut stands — growing as a […]
6 hours ago
Commuters arrive at the Karakoy ferry terminal as the sun sets behind Suleymaniye mosque, backgroun...
Associated Press

Turkey cuts bank rate even as it grapples with earthquake

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank on Thursday resumed its policy of lowering a key interest rate even as the country grapples with high inflation and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake. The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it cut the benchmark policy rate by 0.5 of a percentage point, down to 8.5%. The […]
6 hours ago
Associated Press

EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A senior European Union official on Thursday dampened Bulgaria’s aspirations for a swift adoption of the euro currency as the Balkan country doesn’t meet all required entry criteria. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters before his meetings with Bulgarian officials that the country wouldn’t become a eurozone member before […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall...
Associated Press

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said. Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But […]
6 hours ago
Germany's chief utility regulator, Klaus Mueller speaks during an interview with The Associated Pre...
Associated Press

German energy czar warns: Don’t let guard down on gas supply

BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller’s office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany’s chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Sliding vaccine sales, new costs, shrink Moderna 4Q profit