Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Turkey cuts bank rate even as it grapples with earthquake

Feb 23, 2023, 5:23 AM | Updated: 5:33 am
Commuters arrive at the Karakoy ferry terminal as the sun sets behind Suleymaniye mosque, backgroun...

Commuters arrive at the Karakoy ferry terminal as the sun sets behind Suleymaniye mosque, background, in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

(AP Photo/Francisco Seco)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s central bank on Thursday resumed its policy of lowering a key interest rate even as the country grapples with high inflation and the aftermath of a devastating earthquake.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee said it cut the benchmark policy rate by 0.5 of a percentage point, down to 8.5%. The Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey, slashed the benchmark rate by 5 percentage points – down to 9% – between August and November but had left rates unchanged since then.

The cuts have come despite the country’s high inflation, which currently stands at 57.68% and has caused a cost-of-living crisis. Central banks around the world have raised rates to fight inflation in their countries.

The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6 killed more than 43,500 people in Turkey and destroyed 164,000 buildings. It has been described at the worst disaster the country’s modern history.

The central bank said the quake would not impact Turkey’s economy in the medium term.

“The impact of the earthquake on production, consumption, employment and expectations is being extensively evaluated,” the bank said in a statement. “While the earthquake is expected to affect economic activity in the near term, it is anticipated that it will not have a permanent impact on performance of the Turkish economy in the medium term”

The rate cuts are in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unorthodox economic views that high borrowing costs cause high inflation, even though traditional economic thinking says raising interest rates help tame inflation.

Earlier this month, Erdogan criticized rate increases by central banks around the world, signaling his intention to lower interest rates further.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

EU dampens Bulgaria’s hopes of joining eurozone before 2025

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A senior European Union official on Thursday dampened Bulgaria’s aspirations for a swift adoption of the euro currency as the Balkan country doesn’t meet all required entry criteria. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis told reporters before his meetings with Bulgarian officials that the country wouldn’t become a eurozone member before […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall...
Associated Press

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said. Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But […]
6 hours ago
Germany's chief utility regulator, Klaus Mueller speaks during an interview with The Associated Pre...
Associated Press

German energy czar warns: Don’t let guard down on gas supply

BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller’s office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany’s chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with […]
6 hours ago
FILE - A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Tues...
Associated Press

Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and […]
6 hours ago
Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and...
Associated Press

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting, hosted by the head […]
6 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Turkey cuts bank rate even as it grapples with earthquake