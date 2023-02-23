Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

Feb 23, 2023, 4:20 AM | Updated: 4:32 am
FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall...

FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Pope Francis has a bad cold and has opted to skip speeches he was set to deliver Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 to visiting groups of priests and scientists, the Vatican said. Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Institute, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said.

Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But because of a “bad cold,” Francis merely had printed copies of his remarks handed out and didn’t read them aloud, the Vatican said in a note.

He later canceled a planned audience with members of an Italian YMCA group, the Holy See said in its daily bulletin.

On Wednesday, Francis coughed repeatedly during Ash Wednesday services that he presided over at a Roman church, and opted not to participate in the traditional procession that inaugurates the church’s Lenten season.

This time of year in 2020, just as the coronavirus pandemic was starting to hit Italy, Francis also suffered a bad cold that forced him to cancel several days of official audiences and his participation in the Vatican’s annual spiritual retreat. The Vatican had already scrubbed the retreat for this year in favor of personal spiritual exercises.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed as a young man because of a respiratory infection, and in 2021 had a chunk of his colon removed because of an intestinal inflammation. He has been using a wheelchair and cane since last year because of strained knee ligaments and a small knee fracture that have made walking and standing difficult.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Germany's chief utility regulator, Klaus Mueller speaks during an interview with The Associated Pre...
Associated Press

German energy czar warns: Don’t let guard down on gas supply

BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller’s office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany’s chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with […]
5 hours ago
FILE - A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Tues...
Associated Press

Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and […]
5 hours ago
Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and...
Associated Press

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting, hosted by the head […]
5 hours ago
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)...
Associated Press

‘Never saw such hell’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine call home

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — How do people raised with a sense of right and wrong end up involved in terrible acts of violence against others? That’s the human mystery at the heart of 2,000 intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These calls obtained by The Associated Press offer an intimate new perspective on […]
5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to address a press conference at the G-20 financial co...
Associated Press

Yellen affirms push for stronger Russia sanctions at G-20

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The U.S. wants to see tougher and more effectively enforced sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday during meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. Speaking on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion […]
5 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold