Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

Feb 23, 2023, 2:22 AM | Updated: 4:28 am
Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and...

Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart are seated during their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP)

(Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades.

The meeting, hosted by the head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission on the island, will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. The fact that it’s taking place even before Christodoulides formally assumes office on March 1 aims to underscore a campaign pledge to keep a peace deal as an overriding priority.

But the meeting itself is no harbinger of a breakthrough anytime soon, because seemingly insurmountable obstacles still stand in the way of a peace deal. Chief among those obstacles is an about-face by Turkey and the minority Turkish Cypriots regarding the agreed-upon shape of a deal after the most recent failed push for peace at a Swiss resort in the summer of 2017.

The island’s division came about in 1974 when Turkey invaded in the wake of a coup aimed at union with Greece. Only Turkey recognizes a Turkish Cypriot declaration of independence in the island’s northern third and it maintains more than 35,000 troops there. Cyprus joined the European Union in 2004, but only the Greek Cypriot south enjoys full membership benefits.

There had been a long-held understanding that any deal would reunify Cyprus as a federation composed of a Turkish-speaking zone in the north and a Greek speaking zone in the south. But Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots are now seeking a two-state deal that recognizes separate Turkish Cypriot sovereignty, something that Greek Cypriots reject out of hand and which has been rejected by the European Union, the United Nations, the U.S. and other countries.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said this week that he’s open to dialogue, but warned there’s “no flexibility or retreat” from the two-state proposal as well as a permanent Turkish troop presence on the island and military intervention rights for Ankara — all non-starters for the Greek Cypriot side.

“You can never impose on us a settlement saying that ‘this is what the EU says,’ burying your head in the sand,” Tatar was quoted as saying. “Our red line is our sovereignty.”

Tatar said he would raise in Thursday’s meeting the possibility of the two sides working together on dealing with potential earthquakes on the island.

Christodoulides told The Associated Press that he’s “fully aware” of the obstacles, “but that doesn’t mean that we mustn’t do everything possible to break the current deadlock.”

The president-elect said key to any peace deal would be the EU’s active involvement in U.N.-led peace talks through the appointment by EU leaders of a “strong political personality.”

He said Turkey could be made more amenable to a deal if things that it has long sought from the EU — including upgrading its customs union with the bloc, visa-free travel for its citizens and unfreezing its EU membership bid — can be put on the negotiating table.

A potential deal could expedite the development of sizable natural gas deposits off Cyprus’ southern shores amid Europe’s energy crunch and remove a major thorn in the rocky relationship between NATO allies Greece and Turkey.

“The EU has all the tools that could create a beneficial state of affairs in which all sides will have nothing but to gain from a Cyprus settlement,” Christodoulides said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart are seated during their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, center right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, center left, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart sit during their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division. It has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. Thursday's meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart are seated during their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, center right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, center left, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart sit during their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots in an informal gathering to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island's ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and the U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative in Cyprus Colin Stewart shake hands before their meeting at the U.N compound inside the U.N buffer zone in divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division. It has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. Thursday's meeting will be the first for President-elect Nikos Christodoulides following his election victory earlier this month. (Iakovos Hatzistavrou Pool via AP) FILE - An elderly man sit on a bench in front of the barrels and sandbags blocking a road crossing from the south, Greek Cypriot, to the north, Turkish Cypriot breakaway controlled areas in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Monday, April 10, 2017. The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division. It has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file) FILE - Presidential candidate Nikos Christodoulides greets his supporters after casting his vote during the presidential elections in Geroskipou in south west coastal city of Paphos, Cyprus, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots Thursday, Feb. 23, to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division. It has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias, file)

AP

FILE - Pope Francis delivers his speech during his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall...
Associated Press

Pope cancels an appointment, some speeches due to bad cold

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis canceled one audience and skipped speeches he was set to deliver Thursday because of a bad cold, the Vatican said. Francis, 86, did meet with young Orthodox priests and monks and members of the Max Planck Society, the German research organization that is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. But […]
5 hours ago
Germany's chief utility regulator, Klaus Mueller speaks during an interview with The Associated Pre...
Associated Press

German energy czar warns: Don’t let guard down on gas supply

BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller’s office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany’s chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with […]
5 hours ago
FILE - A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Tues...
Associated Press

Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and […]
5 hours ago
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)...
Associated Press

‘Never saw such hell’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine call home

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — How do people raised with a sense of right and wrong end up involved in terrible acts of violence against others? That’s the human mystery at the heart of 2,000 intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These calls obtained by The Associated Press offer an intimate new perspective on […]
5 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to address a press conference at the G-20 financial co...
Associated Press

Yellen affirms push for stronger Russia sanctions at G-20

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The U.S. wants to see tougher and more effectively enforced sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday during meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. Speaking on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion […]
5 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset