Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abu Dhabi state gas firm looks to raise $2B in IPO

Feb 23, 2023, 12:48 AM | Updated: 1:11 am
FILE - The sun rises over the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. headquarters that domi...

FILE - The sun rises over the headquarters of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. headquarters that dominates the skyline in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2016. Abu Dhabi's state gas company expects to raise up to $2 billion by selling 4% of its shares in an initial public offering, the company said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s state gas company expects to raise up to $2 billion by selling 4% of its shares in an initial public offering, the company said Thursday.

It said the price range for the previously announced sale of over 3 billion shares has been set at 2.25 to 2.34 Emirati dirhams, valuing the company at up to $50.8 billion. The subscription period begins Thursday, with the final offer price expected to be announced March 3.

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company has access to 95% of the UAE’s natural gas reserves, the world’s seventh largest. Its gas division, known as ADNOC Gas, supplies more than 60% of the local market and exports to more than 20 countries.

The gas company had a net income of $4.2 billion in the first 10 months of 2022, up from $3.6 billion in all of 2021.

A similar IPO by Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco in 2019 raised some $30 billion.

Sultan al-Jaber, the CEO of ADNOC, who also oversees renewable energy projects in the United Arab Emirates, was selected to chair this year’s COP28 U.N. climate talks, angering climate change activists.

Oil and gas have powered the UAE’s rapid transformation into a high-tech global business hub home to the futuristic cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as the world’s busiest airport for international flights. Analysts believe the Emirates is trying to maximize its profits as the world increasingly turns to renewables.

The Emirates says it has invested more than $50 billion in renewable energy projects across 70 countries and plans to invest $50 billion more in the next decade. It has also vowed to become carbon neutral by 2050, though it’s unclear how it would reach that target.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Germany's chief utility regulator, Klaus Mueller speaks during an interview with The Associated Pre...
Associated Press

German energy czar warns: Don’t let guard down on gas supply

BONN, Germany (AP) — The temperature outside Klaus Mueller’s office almost resembles spring, exactly the kind of mild weather that helped Germany get through the winter without Russian natural gas. But Germany’s chief utility regulator is not ready to sound the all clear on an energy crisis spawned by the war in Ukraine, even with […]
4 hours ago
FILE - A money changer counts Nigerian naira currency at a bureau de change, in Lagos Nigeria, Tues...
Associated Press

Could Nigeria’s cash shortage hurt the presidential vote?

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Voters in Nigeria will elect a new leader Saturday after President Muhammadu Buhari’s final term ends, with 18 candidates vying to lead a country facing a series of struggles — the newest and most pressing being a shortage of cash. Three front-runners have emerged, including the ruling party’s Bola Tinubu and […]
4 hours ago
Cyprus' President elect Nikos Christodoulides, left, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, and...
Associated Press

Divided Cyprus’ new president scopes out peace talks reset

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — The new president of Cyprus is meeting informally with the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots on Thursday to test the waters on reviving stalemated talks to end the island’s ethnic division that has been a source of instability in the east Mediterranean for decades. The meeting, hosted by the head […]
4 hours ago
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)...
Associated Press

‘Never saw such hell’: Russian soldiers in Ukraine call home

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — How do people raised with a sense of right and wrong end up involved in terrible acts of violence against others? That’s the human mystery at the heart of 2,000 intercepted phone calls from Russian soldiers in Ukraine. These calls obtained by The Associated Press offer an intimate new perspective on […]
4 hours ago
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen arrives to address a press conference at the G-20 financial co...
Associated Press

Yellen affirms push for stronger Russia sanctions at G-20

BENGALURU, India (AP) — The U.S. wants to see tougher and more effectively enforced sanctions against Russia and additional support for Ukraine, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday during meetings of the Group of 20 leading economies in the Indian technology hub of Bengaluru. Speaking on the eve of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion […]
4 hours ago
(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...
Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Abu Dhabi state gas firm looks to raise $2B in IPO